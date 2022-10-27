Minecraft is a game that has taken the world by storm. Ever since its release in 2011, the game has been extremely popular with players of all ages. One of the best things about Minecraft is that there are no limits to what players can build in the game.

Players who are looking for some inspiration for their next Minecraft build should consider making a tree house. Tree houses are a great way to get started in Minecraft, and they make for relatively easy builds. Here are five of the best tree house designs for beginners in Minecraft.

Getting started with a tree house in Minecraft

One of the most important things to consider before starting a tree house build is its location. Players will need to find a tree they want to use, or they can even make one of their own using any of the types of wood in the game.

Once players have found a suitable location, it's time to choose the materials to use. Any kind of wood will do, but sometimes pairing the same color of wood as that of the tree can help the build blend in.

Here are some easy builds to make nice tree houses in Minecraft.

1) Large survival tree house

There are many different ways to build a tree house in Minecraft, but one of the simplest and most effective designs is this large tree house designed by YouTuber Goldrobin. This house is built by placing logs or other blocks on top of one another to create a platform, which is then surrounded by a fence or walls to create a space that is both safe and private.

One of the benefits of the large tree house design is that it is relatively easy to build, even for beginners. Another benefit is that it can be altered depending on the size and shape of the tree, making it a highly adaptable design.

If players are looking for a tree house design that is both easy to build and versatile, this large tree house is a great choice.

2) The connected tree house

There are few things as gratifying as building your own tree house in Minecraft. Not only is it a fun and rewarding experience, but it's also a great way to learn the basics of construction and design.

For those looking for a bit more space for their stuff in Minecraft, having multiple buildings is a great start. A tree house with multiple buildings will be safer, and players will get a good vantage point to observe their surroundings.

This design by Typface on YouTube is perfect for beginners, as it's relatively easy to build and doesn't require too many materials.

3) The base inside a tree house

This tree house with a base inside it is one of the best Minecraft tree house designs for beginners in 2022. Designed by YouTuber Eystreem, this build features a house that is very tiny and attached to the side of a tree.

The design is easy to follow, and it uses the tree as the walls to create a sturdy and stylish tree house. This design is perfect for players who want to create a small but functional base that can be easily hidden away from the prying eyes of other players.

4) The small tree house

Sometimes players just want a quick and effective way to build their house. With this small tree house, players are able to get everything they need in a design that looks absolutely fantastic.

Created by YouTuber Heyimrobby, this tree house looks like something that players may have dreamed of as a child. This makes the tree house not just a cool hangout but a visually pleasing choice for beginners to get started on their own version of this build.

5) Tower tree house

If the classic tree house design just doesn't cut it, this tower tree house by YouTuber Lex the Builder lets players make a very unconventional tree house.

This tree house will keep players safely out of harm's way and give them a wide vantage point over the surrounding area, preventing any hostile mobs from sneaking up on them.

