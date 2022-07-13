5 best Minecraft 1.19 fence designs to protect your base

In a survival game like Minecraft, creating fences around a base is critical to keeping builds and items secure. Once players enter the world, they have to survive from all kinds of hostile mobs, and their base is one of the safest places they create when starting out. Here, players can sleep, cook food, craft more items and live safely.

However, if players do not fence off and spawn-proof a certain area, hostile mobs will spawn and roam around the house. This can be quite dangerous as they can enter the house if a door is left open or a block is missing.

Hence, creating a fence around a base becomes essential. Though players can simply craft and place fence blocks, there are some designs that can make it look more beautiful and reinforced.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Protect your base with these five fence designs for Minecraft 1.19

5) Double fence

Double fence (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

The most basic way to fence an area is to craft wooden fences and place them horizontally. Though this will keep hostile and other unwanted mobs out of the area, it can look slightly bland. Hence, players can place double fences with stripped wood log pillars at regular intervals.

This will ensure that mobs do not detect players even if they are close. It will also look a lot nicer than a single row of fences. This is the easiest upgrade players can apply to their fences.

4) Shrub fence

Shrub fence (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

In many real-life modern houses, shrubs grow alongside the fence to beautify the wall. The same can be done in-game. Players can obtain leaf blocks from trees with the help of silk touch and place them above normal fence blocks.

This is a simple yet effective way to slightly enhance the security and look of the fence since it becomes two blocks tall. Players can also waterlog the leaf blocks to beautify the fence further.

3) Leaves and iron bar fence

Leaves and iron bar fence (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Iron bar is a lesser-used block that can be a great alternative to normal fence blocks. If iron bars are combined with other blocks, especially leaf blocks, they can look great and offer stronger security against external dangers as well. Players can choose any type of leaf block and place it below the iron bars to be supported by wooden planks on either side, acting as pillars.

2) Iron bar and stone brick fence

Iron bar and stone bricks fence (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Players can create fences with iron bars and stone bricks if they want to go for a bold, industrial look. Since both of these are grey in color and are strong blocks, they will create the strongest fence. While it won't look the most aesthetically pleasing because of its bland color palette, it will do a fine job keeping hostile mobs at bay.

The bottom layer can be made of stone brick blocks with iron bars on top, followed by stone brick block pillars at regular intervals.

1) Redstone lamp and wooden fence

Redstone lamp fence (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

The main aim of the fence is to keep hostile mobs at bay and secure a space adjacent to the main base. Since hostile mobs only spawn at night and are affected by the light level of blocks, players can strategically place redstone lamps with daylight sensors on the fence so that it lights up at night and prevents hostile mobs from spawning near the fence area as well.

This will not only guarantee security, but the lamps that will switch on at night will ensure that no hostile mob spawns within a few blocks.

