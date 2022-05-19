5 best texture packs for Iron Bars in Minecraft

Minecraft has looked roughly the same since it debuted in 2009. Sure, the textures now are more refined, boast a few different color schemes, and are admittedly a little bit more modern, but the main essence of the textures has remained the same. That said, just in case players want the game to look a certain way, they can do that with the help of texture packs.

Add-ons can make almost anything possible in Minecraft. While various mods affect various aspects of the game, texture packs (or resource packs for Bedrock Edition) solely change how the game looks.

Here are the best ones to use if players want to change things like Iron Bars.

Best texture packs Minecraft players can use to change the look of Iron Bars

5) Better Iron Bars TAC

Iron Bars texture (Image via Planet Minecraft)

This pack serves mainly to change how Iron Bars look. Iron Bars are a popular item in the game, but many players are often left dissatisfied with their appearance.

This texture pack offers a few good options regarding Iron Bars, so players can choose the one they like best. There's a dark version, a light version, and one in the middle. The perfect option for Iron Bars for almost every build is available in this simple texture pack.

4) BdoubleO texture pack

. @SmackTalkPC Having fun in @BdoubleO100 Texture pack and i made some edits: Bats are now parrots and changed Iron Bars darker! Having fun in @BdoubleO100 Texture pack and i made some edits: Bats are now parrots and changed Iron Bars darker! https://t.co/cxMRktLvCJ

Many crafters would probably agree that the biggest problem with Iron Bars is that they're not dark enough. If that's the case, this texture pack can help and works wonders.

BdoubleO also focuses on other textures and not just Iron Bars. This way, players can easily enjoy the benefits of an all-encompassing texture pack while also getting what they want for Iron Bars.

3) Manilla Iron Bars

Manilla Iron Bars in Minecraft (Image via Planet Minecraft)

Perhaps the most drastic change in Iron Bars implemented by a texture pack is associated with Manilla Iron Bars. The other packs tend to shy away from making the bars vastly different, but not this one. This one changes them significantly and for the better.

2) Cleaner, Darker Iron Bars

Cleaner, Darker Iron Bars in Minecraft (Image via Planet Minecraft)

The Cleaner, Darker Iron Bars pack, as the name would suggest, exists almost solely for Iron Bars. Iron bars can be an effective building item, but if they don't match the aesthetic of the build, it can be disappointing.

Fortunately, this texture pack steps in to try and make them look a little better. And though it's a slight change, it's one that players are likely to notice and approve of. Making the bars darker can also be beneficial to certain builds.

All in all, Iron Bars look really good in this texture pack.

1) Better 3D Iron Bars

Better 3D Iron Bars in Minecraft (Image via Planet Minecraft)

This texture pack is arguably the best for Iron Bars. The most common place to find Iron Bars is in the stronghold. In the above image, they're shown in the stronghold with the pack active, so players know exactly what they'll look like when the pack is in use. The change isn't drastic, but it's a good way to make Iron Bars stand out even more.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh