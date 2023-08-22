10 helpful tips, tricks, and ideas for modern Minecraft builds

Minecraft builders have created thousands of different creations with a modern theme in their aesthetic. From modern homes, to mansions, to entire cities and beyond. Although these builds often appear fairly simple when it comes to their geometry, that's not exactly the case. In fact, players who build modern-styled structures tend to employ more than a few building tricks.

Oftentimes, these aren't always apparent simply by looking at a modern Minecraft build. A lot goes into creating such a build on the mental side that a prospective creator may not be aware of when they set out to create one of their own.

Although there are countless tips for constructing modern Minecraft buildings, it doesn't hurt to take a close look at a few to give future builders some ideas for their own creations.

Tips and suggestions for creating modern Minecraft builds

1) Get comfortable with quartz and concrete

Nether quartz and concrete blocks often form the bedrock of modern Minecraft builds (Image via VIPmanYT/YouTube)

It doesn't take an expert to notice that plenty of modern Minecraft builds utilize the blank white color palette that can be implemented by the likes of nether quartz and white concrete blocks. Since this is the case, the more players familiarize themselves with these two blocks, the better.

However, that doesn't mean that they can't create modern builds with other blocks. The fact of the matter is that many creations base themselves off real-world modern architecture, which just happens to use similar color schemes. With that in mind, it's a good idea to keep a healthy stockpile of both quartz and white concrete available.

2) Play with dark/light contrasts

Contrasting color shades go a long way with modern Minecraft structures (Image via Grian/YouTube)

As noted previously, quartz and concrete are the foundation of many modern Minecraft creations. Be that as it may, this is for good reason as the chalk-white coloration of these blocks tends to go well with darker blocks like dark oak wood or black/grey concrete. Modern architecture leans heavily on this dark/light contrast, which can be seen in many builds.

Although wood and dark concrete blocks tend to be used quite a bit, players should also look to experiment with other options like blackstone, deepslate, or even obsidian.

3) Greenery is good

Plant life can make any modern Minecraft structure better (Image via Brandon Stilley Gaming/YouTube)

For certain modern builds, Minecraft creators occasionally leave out any semblance of plants, flowers, or trees, but this can often be something of an oversight. Modern builds tend to thrive particularly well when contrasted alongside natural elements like plants and grass.

This isn't to say that greenery is a must for a modern build, but players should certainly not rule it out when the primary structure has been completed. The touch of Mother Nature can really bring a modern creation into its own.

4) Tinted glass panes are excellent

Tinted black glass panes, along with other colors, can be excellent accents (Image via Avyana eGames/YouTube)

It's only natural for a modern Minecraft creation to have a balcony or two, but it can be tricky to decide which block type performs well as a railing when it comes to aesthetic value. Stone walls are certainly a strong contender, but players can up their game with the use of tinted glass panes.

Not only do these blocks come in a wide variety of different colors that make them flexible for a build, but their thin composition makes them a natural fit in modern architecture across the board no matter where they're placed.

5) Play with asymmetry

Modern builds don't always need to be perfectly symmetrical in Minecraft (Image via TrixyBlox/YouTube)

While creating plenty of other Minecraft builds, players tend to get pretty used to creating symmetrical structures. Be that as it may, modern architecture often ventures into territories that don't utilize symmetry as much as other building styles. Since this is the case, fans shouldn't be afraid to experiment with the little symmetrical imperfections in a design if the overall look works.

For a real-world example, just take a look at the roofing in the Sydney Opera House in Australia. Is it asymmetric? Absolutely, but it's still an awe-inspiring sight.

6) Natural light is still effective

Although artificial, light sources are unavoidable in some situations, and modern builds greatly benefit from the presence of the sun's natural light. This is particularly true when it comes to any shaders that Minecraft players might be using. Since this is the case, it's best to hold off on overdoing things with lanterns and other light sources until it's absolutely necessary.

Since hostile mobs don't spawn until the light level hits zero in recent updates, players can be more methodical about their lighting placement and allow the sun's rays to do the rest.

7) Play with proportions

Minecraft builds with a modern aesthetic don't always stick to large or small forms (Image via TrixyBlox/YouTube)

It may be compelling to make incredibly large or compact rooms in a modern build and keep them as uniform as possible. However, the real trick to capturing the modern aesthetic is to mix and match proportions. Have small hallways that lead to massive living rooms or large chambers that empty into small side sooms, for example.

The final decision obviously comes down to the player, but it can't hurt to experiment a bit with sizes, scales, and proportions to see how the build is affected for the better.

8) Look to real-world examples

Our own world is rife with inspiration for Minecraft builds (Image via Andyisyoda/YouTube)

If the many magnificent builds created by the Minecraft community aren't enough to inspire a player's modern creations, it may be time to look to our own world. Here in 2023, there's certainly no lack of incredible modern homes, mansions, skyscrapers, and other structures to take plenty of ideas from.

Obviously, Minecraft fans will want to work within their own skill range, but the real world has no lack of modern design philosophies to draw from for a future build.

9) Keep it cozy

Improve the overall warmth of a modern build with the right decorations (Image via HALNY/YouTube)

Due to the use of several cool-temperature colors in their constructions, modern builds can sometimes come off looking a little cold and sterile. To amend this, players should place plenty of objects that give off a warmer and cozier atmosphere like fireplaces, bookshelves, rugs, and potted plants.

Including additions like this will ensure that the build feels more inviting despite its relatively sleek and cold exterior.

10) Get creative with water

Adding water to a modern build doesn't always mean building a swimming pool (Image via Random Steve Guy/YouTube)

Water can be a huge asset to a modern build, and not just by creating a nice swimming pool as seen in many examples. While there's nothing wrong with a pool, players can get creative with their water placement in a modern build. Think of things like aquarium-like walls, waterfalls running between parts of the structure, lazy rivers, or even submerge the build itself partially on or completely under the water.

Grab a few water buckets and splash them around in a few places or scout out sites for a build that incorporates water heavily. The results may just be quite surprising.