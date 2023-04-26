How to make concrete in Minecraft (2023) 

Released over a decade ago, Minecraft is one of the most diverse sandbox games ever. Minecraft's virtual world is constantly expanding, thanks to the addition of new content with every major update. As a result, players are continually presented with fresh possibilities, and the game's potential for exploration and creativity is limitless.

Everything to know about concrete blocks in Minecraft

Concrete is a commonly used block for building detailed and esthetically pleasing structures. It comes in many color variants, some of which are some of the most vibrant blocks in the game.

Builders commonly use this block to build the exterior parts of a structure and sometimes other parts, such as floors and walls.

Color variants and where to find

All concrete color options (Image via Mojang)

The block comes in sixteen dye colors: White, Orange, Magenta, Light Blue, Yellow, Lime, Pink, Gray, Light Gray, Cyan, Purple, Blue, Brown, Green, Red, and Black.

Naturally generated concrete cannot be located in version 1.19 or older. Once the 1.20 Trails & Tales update drops, players can mine and collect a few red and cyan concrete blocks from the new trail ruin structure.

How to make concrete blocks

Since there aren't any reliable sources or efficient ways of obtaining naturally generated concrete blocks, creating them is the best way to acquire a bunch of them.

Minecraft players will have to submerge concrete powder in water to make concrete. They can do so by simply placing the powder in a lake and then mining the formed concrete block. It is worth noting that concrete blocks can only be mined using a pickaxe.

Concrete powder crafting recipe (Image via Mojang)

Concrete powder is craftable and can be obtained by placing a dye of choice, four sand blocks, and four gravel blocks on the crafting table as shown.

Automating the process

The cool thing about concrete powder is that it is affected by gravity, like sand blocks. Therefore, players can easily create a simple redstone contraption that pushes concrete powder into a lake using pistons.

The Minecraft community has also found an easier way to create a concrete farm. In this design, players can hold down both the "attack" and "use" buttons simultaneously to place and mine concrete simultaneously.

There are also tricks that players can use to make this process even easier. They can press the F3 and T keys while holding the "attack" and "use" buttons. This will allow the player to farm concrete without holding down any buttons and can simply AFK while the farm operates automatically.

