5 best Minecraft skyscrapers to build

All of us have built a tower in Minecraft. It's one of the first things many players do when they start playing the game, but it's not quite as common as house builds. What is more interesting, however, is whether you have ever built a skyscraper or not.

The game is full of incredible building possibilities that make your standard Minecraft buildings look downright tiny. In this article, we'll show you five great examples of skyscrapers that are perfect for building in Minecraft and will serve as inspiration for your own creations!

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Skyscrapers make for unbelievable builds in Minecraft

5) Simple skyscraper

If you want to build a skyscraper but don't have much experience with Minecraft, this is a great place to start. It's simple enough that anyone can do it and it won't take long at all!

The first thing you'll need is a few different colors of concrete and glass blocks for the walls, and decorations like bookshelves, cauldrons, and lanterns for the interior. For the stairs, we suggest using quartz stairs because they're easy to get and look nice against your building's exterior, but you can always test out other materials.

This amazing tutorial was made by the popular Minecraft YouTuber, HALNY.

4) Modern skyscraper

This skyscraper is a modern design and is mostly for advanced builders due to its size and unique look. If this is something you were looking to build on a Survival server, you might want to think again, as it requires a ton of resources and would be best to build on a Creative server.

This modern skyscraper has an interesting shape that's different from other buildings of the similar type in Minecraft as it looks quite advanced compared to a typical build! This extravagant creation was constructed by the Minecraft YouTuber MrBlockHead.

3) Realistic glassy skyscraper

If you're looking for a building that showcases realism, look no further. The realistic glassy skyscraper is just that! You can use glass blocks or panes with frames to create your own version of this beautiful building. This specific tutorial uses a bit of both because if you want something even more impressive, combining the two types of blocks and panes makes for an insane look.

Since the building is made out of cyan glass, it looks like a skyscraper you might see in real life. This fantastic tutorial was made by the YouTuber TheYellowVillager. If this is something you're interested in building yourself, the video is extremely helpful and super easy to follow.

2) Intricate skyscraper

The intricate skyscraper is a great option for those who want to build a massive tower and are completely alright with spending a lot of time on it. This building has many floors, plenty of detail, and looks quite cool when completed. It may be the most detailed skyscraper in this list, one of the most difficult to build (it can take hours), and will definitely impress anyone who sees it!

This video tutorial was made by the YouTuber Zekken. The build would look incredible in a city build, making it fantastic for anyone looking to play on a roleplay server.

1) Burj Khalifa

The Burj Khalifa is the tallest building in the world. It has over 150 floors and was built by Emaar Properties, which is responsible for Dubai's Mall of the Emirates as well. The tower stands at 2,722 feet (828 meters), making it nearly twice as tall as New York City's Chrysler Building (1,046 feet).

The Burj Khalifa opened in 2010 after construction began in 2004, and it took about five years to complete this architectural masterpiece that can be seen from space!

The building contains apartments, offices, and restaurants on its lower floors before reaching its highest point - an observation deck that sits more than half a mile above ground level!

If you're feeling brave enough to build this, then we highly recommend making this incredible skyscraper in Minecraft! This spectacular build was created by YouTuber Black Beanie Gaming.

