Burj Khalifa in Dubai shined bright like a diamond for BTS member V's birthday. The all-male group is dubbed as one of the biggest K-pop groups in the world. This is the second consecutive year that BTS singer V's fanbase CHINA BAIDU VBar planned and arranged for the tallest structure in the world - Burj Khalifa - to be lit up in celebration of the idol's birthday.
Kim Taehyung (V) was born on December 30, 1995, and turns 26 today (international age).
The structure had covered photos, videos and well wishes along with the song Inner Child being played for the singer. Hundreds of people in Dubai gathered to admire and celebrate V Day.
It's happy V Day: Numerous surprises and events for BTS member V
In celebration of Kim Taehyung's birthday, fans worldwide held various advertisements, events, and charities in his name. Here is a list of the hard work and thoughtfulness to make the famous singer feel special on his big day.
A big Taehyung doll was on show in Sinchon, Seoul, during the Light Festival within an individual area. It had a booth with a theme of his solo songs, his room from BE, and a compilation of his favorite words and more.
BTS V fans were seen holding a birthday photo zone installation support right next to the HYBE building and a sculpture related to ‘Christmas Tree', the main theme OST of the drama ‘Our Beloved Summer'.
There was also a mural designed on his birthday which was installed at his Alma Mater in Daegu.
Bangtan India, an Indian BTS fanbase, held a fundraiser in honor of Jin and V's birthdays, generating around $1,05,008 to be donated to an NGO that empowers women. The city of Kolkata also set up a screen that displayed pictures and videos of Kim Taehyung (V).
Here is a video that shows all the events and projects dedicated towards Taehyung's birthday, proving ARMY's love for V is pure and hardcore:
ARMY wishes the best
ARMY stormed all social media platforms wishing their idol a happy birthday. Each wish was heartwarming and unique in its own way. Some drew sketches, while others posted pictures and snippets of the singer with hashtags such as #HappyBirthdayV #HappyVDay #HappyTaehyungDay and more:
BTS member J-Hope took to Twitter to wish his fellow group-mate a happy birthday:
ARMY's love for BTS is immeasurable and unconditional, and they showed it by celebrating V's birthday with grand gestures. We are sure the overpouring of love by ARMY towards V must have taken him to cloud 9.
Wishing V a 26th happy birthday once more. Salud for keeping it Dynamite.