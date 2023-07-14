Top 10 easy Minecraft house designs for beginners

Minecraft is a game that encapsulates players of various skill levels, and this is often reflected in the structures they build. While it can be enticing for new players to attempt to create mega-builds that a few can construct, it isn't always realistic since those builders often have skills that have been refined over the years. Instead, beginners may want to start slow and learn first.

Fortunately, there are plenty of house designs shared via the Minecraft community that are perfect for beginners. Many of these homes and bases help players learn the tricks of the trade and sharpen their skills, giving them the ability to tackle larger projects later on.

If Minecraft fans are new to the game and need a starter home to help break them into the world of building, there are plenty of notable options worth using.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Fantastic Minecraft home designs that are easy to build for beginners

10) Smithers Boss' Survival House

Primarily constructed with oak wood and plank blocks, this creation by Smithers Boss can be built in as little as one day in Minecraft. Additional details are available internally and externally, like the flowers and leaf block hedges by a retaining pond, but they aren't exactly necessary to complete the build.

Minecraft beginners should first construct the house itself for shelter. They can then add the detailing on subsequent days once the hostile mobs have moved on.

9) RainbowGamerPE's Large Wooden Survival House

This Minecraft build is slightly more daunting as a project but offers everything a new player needs to start out in Survival Mode. The outer frame is made of nothing more than oak wooden planks and cobblestone, so the materials should be incredibly easy to collect in a short amount of time.

The huge upside to this build is not only its large number of storage chests but also its miniature wheat farm that can help players who are struggling to stay fed in their first handful of days.

8) Erencraft's Efficient Starter House

Just because a Minecraft build is small doesn't mean it can't be well-detailed, as this house by Erencraft shows. The wood and cobblestone blocks that line this house's frame should be easy to collect, depending on a player's home biome. Once the structure of the house is sealed, new players can move on to the details.

This project has wonderful detailing, including a rear overhang and a flower planter, as well as a campfire placed in a smokestack to simulate the appearance of a smoky chimney.

7) HALNY's Simple House

If Minecraft beginners want to get a feel for vertical building, this small-scale and efficient home by HALNY can be a fantastic choice. The staircase is made out of brick, which may be a bit challenging for fresh players to create. However, they can always opt to use stairs of different materials like stone or wood.

The appeal of this multi-level home is that it possesses its living quarters at the top while keeping crafting and storage blocks at the bottom. The distance between the two rooms is incredibly small.

6) GalvinMinecraft2987's Cobblestone House

If players don't mind relying heavily on one block type, this build should be incredibly simple and quick to build. The structure is comprised almost entirely of cobblestone, which is easily obtained simply by mining stone blocks in the environment. The lone exception is the wooden logs used as a floor pattern on the first floor.

This build also doesn't rely on stairs, so players can save material costs by using a ladder to traverse the two floors of the base.

5) Csx42's Compact House

With just a handful of wooden log and plank blocks, some glass panes, and some slabs, Minecraft players can create a small and capable base for beginning their adventure. The wise use of stair blocks here creates depth on the build's windows, and torches are placed to help spawn-proof the immediate area from hostile mobs.

As a wooden structure, players will need to be wary of any fire or lava nearby. Otherwise, the only thing remaining of this base will be the roof and any interior blocks made of stone.

4) Random Steve Guy's Underground House

Sometimes, a Minecraft beginner needs a little more assurance that their base will be protected. In lieu of building structures above the ground, why not construct one's home underground? This creation by Random Steve Guy is both compact and places players below the surface where they can be safe from most mobs and hazards.

Even better, players can even obscure this build if they'd like by adding greenery via bone meal or tree saplings to help hide the base if needed.

3) TSMC's Easy Wooden House

Similar to the cobblestone build, this Minecraft house is all about time and easily-located materials. The house is comprised of wooden planks, with the only other blocks used for decoration being glass panes and leaf blocks for hedges. Otherwise, sourcing resources for this build should involve little more than chopping a few trees.

Like some of the other builds on this list, a small crop farm is also provided to help Minecraft beginners who require a steady and easy-maintenance food source.

2) HALNY's Stone and Glass House

Another great Minecraft build by HALNY requires some stone, glass, and wood, but that's about it. Leaf blocks are used as hedges, but these are a decoration that isn't required to complete the project. Regardless, Minecraft beginners can finish this creation quickly and appreciate its unique architecture.

Like other creations, this construct has plenty of torches lined up to remove hostile mob spawns in the surrounding area. However, it may be worth upgrading these light sources later on to improve the effectiveness of the reduced hostile spawns.

1) Cubius' Super Mini House

If newcomers are pressed for time and night is approaching, it may be best to craft a few trapdoors. This build by Cubius just requires precise trapdoor placement and digging out a small space for a bed and crafting blocks. Once the trapdoors are set, players can pop in and stay safe until daylight dawns.

The only downside to this build is that it doesn't possess any windows, so players should check their surroundings before heading back out into the world. No player wants to end up with a surprise creeper on their hands after leaving their base.

