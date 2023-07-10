Minecraft player creates beautiful gradient using cherry leaves, pink petals, and moss 

Minecraft's 1.20 Trails & Tales update introduced cherry grove biomes, complete with the new cherry tree type, its wood and leaf blocks, as well as pink petals. Players have been using the wood type and biome ever since, and some fans have come up with some pretty creative uses for the new blocks in particular. One such creation came from the Redditor DiamondMC1234.

On the official Minecraft subreddit, DiamondMC1234 combined cherry leaf blocks and pink petals with moss blocks introduced in the Caves & Cliffs update to create a particularly pleasing gradient pattern.

By beginning with cherry leaves, DiamondMC placed a fading collection of pink petals across the surface of multiple moss blocks until the moss was all that remained of the pattern in a true gradient fashion.

Minecraft Redditors react to DiamondMC's cherry leaf/pink petal/moss gradient pattern

Creating gradients in Minecraft is a time-honored tradition among players, creatively blending the textures of multiple blocks to create the appearance of a transformation from one pattern to the next. DiamondMC masterfully applied the concept by creating a transition between cherry leaves to moss.

This is largely thanks to the presence of pink petal blocks, which carry a very similar appearance to cherry leaves. However, pink petals operate in a cluster-like formation similar to sea pickles in Minecraft, meaning players can increase their concentration on a given surface by applying multiple pink petals to a single location.

Many Minecraft fans were quite impressed with DiamondMC's attention to detail and tactical use of the multiple block states of pink petals.

Other fans lamented that it was unfortunate that pink petals couldn't be placed vertically, and one fan theorized that flowering azaleas may even fit into the design somewhere.

Although it's unfortunate that pink petals don't have a vertical use in Minecraft like some blocks, the gradient created by DiamondMC looks fantastic regardless. It seamlessly shifts between the pastel pink color of cherry leaves to the bright green of moss blocks, and it should show fans a new and effective way to implement color gradients into their projects.

This image led some fans to wish that many other in-game flowers had the ability to be clustered and placed in various block states like pink petals. In all reality, pink petals are quite unique due to this capability, with its closest facsimiles being the likes of sea pickles or candles.

Hopefully, this creation by DiamondMC1234 inspires other players to experiment with the new blocks implemented in the Trails & Tales update. This gradient is undoubtedly a sight to behold, but there may still be other potential combinations out there to create great-looking gradients.

Only time will tell, as the creativity of the game's community is only limited by each player's imagination. It may only be a matter of time before a player comes up with a new color-shifting variant worth implementing in future builds for the Trails & Tales update.

