A Sea Pickle is a type of plant that can be found in the ocean in Minecraft. They are small, green, and have a bulbous shape. Sea Pickles can be found in groups of one to four and can be harvested instantly by hitting them with any tool, including the player's fists.

Sea Pickles can be a great source of light underwater and can be used to create underwater farms. They can also be used to create dyes and potions. Using Sea Pickles is a great way to add some decorations to a player's build in-game. But in order to do any of these great things, players must first locate some Sea Pickles.

Sea pickles can be found in coral reefs in Minecraft

For players looking for sea pickles in Minecraft, they'll need to head to the ocean floor. Sea pickles can be found in coral reefs and when found, the player can easily strike them with their hand to harvest them. How many Sea Pickles there are in a colony will determine how many will drop for the player. This means that colonies of one will drop one, but colonies of four will drop four.

Players should be sure to keep their eyes peeled for these little green creatures, as they can be easy to miss. When mining for coral, they will sometimes get Sea Pickles as a byproduct – so they should keep an eye out for those as well.

Sea Pickles can also be found in other biomes in Minecraft

For players who don't want to get their feet wet in their quest to find some Sea Pickles, there are luckily some other methods to obtaining them as well. First, players can head over to a desert biome where they can be found inside desert village houses. In these houses, the Sea Pickles will be in a decoration that looks like a piece of pottery.

Additionally, players can also try to locate a Wandering Trader. If the Wandering Trader has any Sea Pickles in stock, players will be able to purchase them for two emeralds a piece.

Using Sea Pickles as a light source in Minecraft

Besides making for a great decoration, players can also use Sea Pickles as a light source in Minecraft. Though they only work as a light source when used underwater, they can make a big difference and even allow players to have some underwater farms.

An individual Sea Pickle produces a light level of 6, and for each additional Sea Pickle in the colony, an extra 3 light levels are added. This means that a colony of four Sea Pickles will produce a light level of 15. Players will know when the Sea Pickle is producing light, as there will be a small green glow emanating from the end of the Sea Pickle.

Using the Sea Pickle to craft dye in Minecraft

Dyeing items is another great way for players to further customize their worlds and builds in-game, and the Sea Pickle can help add some color. By taking a Sea Pickle and a source of fuel and placing them both in a furnace, players will be able to craft one Lime Dye per Sea Pickle consumed. This dye can then be added to crafting recipes to add a splash of lime color to them.

Players can grow Sea Pickles by using Bonemeal

Another way for players to get Sea Pickles in-game is by growing them using Bonemeal. This is done by finding Sea Pickles that have less than four in a colony and using Bonemeal on them. When this is done, the Bonemeal causes the Sea Pickle to add one more to the colony, up to a maximum of four. Players can also plant Sea Pickles on pieces of living coral to give them a nice safe place to grow.

While Sea Pickles are a strange oddity, as an animal that looks like a plant, they have multiple uses and can be a great way for players to spruce up their world. By looking in all the right places, players will be well on their way to having as many Sea Pickles as they could ever need.

