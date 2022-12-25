5 best Minecraft blocks for spawn-proofing

Minecraft is a survival-based offering where gamers need to make progress in the title and protect themselves from several threats and dangers, including hostile mobs. There are a host of unfriendly entities that can spawn in the game's all three dimensions and harm the gamer. Since the sandbox title has been out for many years, the community has found various ways to stop these dangerous creatures from spawning.

The generation of a mob is associated with several factors, two of them being the light level of an area and whether there are any full opaque blocks present in it. These exact two conditions can be tackled by players when they spawn-proof a region in the game. Here are some of the blocks that can prevent mobs from generating.

Glass, carpets, and 3 other Minecraft blocks for spawn-proofing

1) Torch

Torch is also considered a block in Minecraft that is best for spawn-proofing (Image via Mojang)

Several players might be confused to see a torch on the list since it does not look like a complete block. However, it is considered one in the game. It can emit light and is arguably the best block to prevent hostile mobs from spawning. After the 1.18 update, no evil mob can present itself if the light level of a block is above 0. Players can simply fill a region with torches to avoid harmful creatures. These items have a light level of 14.

2) Carpets

Carpets can be placed in large indoor areas to decorate and spawn-proof in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Carpets are great blocks that can easily spawn-proof a region. These are brilliant for large indoor areas since they decorate floors and prevent hostile, passive, and neutral mobs from generating. Hence, if gamers do not want any entity to spawn in a particular location, they can use carpets. It's worth noting that light-emitting blocks will only keep hostile mobs from generating.

3) Slabs

Slabs are similar to carpets since they are not complete blocks in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Similar to carpets, slabs prevent all mobs from presenting themselves since these are not complete blocks. The spawning mechanism only works on blocks that are a complete cube and opaque. Players can use any kind of slab for spawn-proofing, whether it's made up of wood or stone. The only downside to this block is that gamers can face some issues while building other structures around it.

4) Lanterns

Lanterns are also blocks that emit light and prevent hostile mobs from spawning in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Similar to torches, lanterns are also considered complete blocks in the game. They, too, are light-emitting items that prevent hostile mobs from spawning in a region. Though players need more resources to build lanterns compared to torches, these are much more aesthetic and pleasant to look at. They can also be hung from the bottom of any block. Moreover, players can create beautiful lamp posts using fences and lanterns to spawn-proof an area.

5) Glass

Since glass blocks are completely transparent, no mob can spawn on it in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Glass blocks are also a valid option when it comes to spawn-proofing an area since mobs only generate on full opaque blocks. They can be obtained by smelting sand blocks in a furnace. Though glass blocks are not often used for floors, players can come up with unique designs to make them work. One of the best ways to use them for this purpose is to create a small lava pool right under the glass blocks so that it glows through the transparent floor.

