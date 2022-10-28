How to tame hostile mobs in Minecraft using mods?

Believe it or not, you can even tame hostile mobs in Minecraft. This is possible because of the brilliant mods created by the community. Since the popular sandbox game lets you add different features through third-party softwares, thousands of mods and add-ons are available for both Java and Bedrock Edition.

Minecraft has its fair share of tameable mobs. However, more than half the entities are hostile and cannot be interacted with. This is where mods like this make the game fun again. Though one might be scared and skeptical of interacting with a hostile mob in a friendly way, it can be a brand-new experience.

Ways to tame hostile mobs through Minecraft mods

Java Edition

A baby Blaze with the adult mob after breeding through a Minecraft mod (Image via CurseForge)

In the Java Edition, you can search from a plethora of mods to find one that allows you to tame hostile mobs. One of the best mods is called 'Tameable Mobs,' which not only allows you to tame hostile creatures but any mob that does not have the taming feature. Here are all the steps to download, install, and play around with the mod:

Download and install the official CurseForge app that lets you download and install mods with ease. Create a new profile of the modded game version 1.10.2. Even though the mod is not updated to the latest game version, it is worth checking out. Search for the 'Tameable Mobs' in the custom profile. Install the mod onto the profile Press play and open the secondary official launcher to jump into the modded game version.

Though hostile mobs will act normally in the game, their behavior will change as soon as you hold the taming items related to each of them. For example, Zombies can eat rotten flesh to get tamed, heal, and even breed. You can have a lot of fun interacting with creatures you kill and fight.

The mod even adds new items and features that help it work properly and seamlessly.

Bedrock Edition

This bizarre mod is also available for Bedrock Edition in the form of an add-on (Image via planetminecraft.com)

Bedrock Edition players can also enjoy this fun feature. In fact, it is much easier to download and install this mod in the new version of the game. You can even ride these hostile mobs, something which is unimaginable in the vanilla version. Similar to Java Edition, this addon also allows you to tame other creatures apart from hostile mobs. Here's how to do that in the Bedrock Edition:

Search for Tameable Mobs add-on for Bedrock Edtion Head to the PlanetMinecraft website and download the add-on through the MediaFire link The '.mcpack' file will be downloaded, which can be opened to directly import the behavior pack into the game. After the import is complete, head into any world and install the mod

To tame different mobs, you will essentially need their drop items. For example, a Creeper can be tamed with gunpowder and Withers can be tamed with a Nether Star.

Once they are tamed, they can be ridden with a saddle and can be used in a fight as well.

