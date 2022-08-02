7 interesting addons for Minecraft 1.19 update

Addons are a great way for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition players to enhance their gameplay experience.

While they bear different namesakes, addons essentially work in the same way as mods, though in a way that distinguishes them from Java Edition mods.

There seems to be a nearly endless amount of addons being developed by the Minecraft community. For this reason, it can be tricky to find the right ones to suit a player's specific taste. There are a number of intriguing addons that may not be top-ranked but offer appealing features and fixes.

Below, Minecraft players can find some of the more unique addons available for version 1.19 gameplay.

Chococraft 3, Item Physics and 5 other unique addons for Minecraft 1.19 update

1) Hats+

Golden goggles provided by the Hats+ addon (Image via Snowier Works/Mcpedl)

As far as vanilla Minecraft goes, there isn't much in the way of cosmetic hats. Most wearable items on the player's head are either helmets, skulls or carved pumpkins.

With Hats+, an addon that has made waves in recent days, players can add a number of hats to the game to better customize their character. Options include the Evocator and Ember hats from Minecraft Dungeons.

The addon also provides players with the ability to wear cactus shoots or golden goggles. Players can even place these items on other mobs if they'd like, as these hats aren't exclusively restricted to playable characters.

2) Chococraft 3

Chococraft 3's official logo (Image via XPandaGamerXx/Mcpedl)

Chocobos are one of the most recognizable creatures from the Final Fantasy RPG series. This addon brings the friendly bird-like creatures to Minecraft: Bedrock Edition.

Like in Final Fantasy, Minecraft players can find multiple chocobo colors. Even better, players can breed and raise their chocobos to suit their tastes. Well-trained chocobos can even fly, giving players the ability to take to the skies.

This new travel-friendly mob is a welcome addition to the game and gives players who are tired of horses a lovable alternative.

3) Aesthetic UI

Aesthetic UI's rainy main menu (Image via Klutzyy/Mcpedl)

Minecraft's user interface is undoubtedly iconic, but some players may prefer a more relaxed appearance.

Aesthetic UI is an addon that can fix this issue. It features a more seamless and unobtrusive set of menus both on the main screen and in-game. Most menus are made transparent, while others are reorganized to keep screen clutter to an absolute minimum.

The addon also comes in two different themes. The first is a classic theme that is more in line with the traditional game appearance. The second is a futuristic theme that comes with a pixel art overhaul and a pleasant lo-fi hip-hop soundtrack to enjoy.

4) Advancement Pack

Advancement Pack allows Java Advancements to be made available in Bedrock Edition (Image via r4isen1920/Mcpedl)

Though they're similar in many regards, Minecraft's Java and Bedrock Editions have their differences. One of the most visible differences lies between Java's Advancement system and Bedrock's Achievements.

Advancement Pack by r4isen1920 allows players to complete Advancements along with their standard Achievements, thereby providing the best of both worlds.

This addon makes it much easier for completionists to finish all of the game's challenges. It even allows players to view available Advancements in the How to Play tab.

5) Item Physics

A small sample of equipment that received physics in this addon (Image via Coptaine/Mcpedl)

Items in Minecraft don't interact much with the world around them. When dropped, players will likely notice the items sitting and spinning aimlessly until destroyed, despawned or picked back up.

Item Physics brings a little extra realism to the game by allowing many of the game's items and gear pieces to be influenced by the laws of physics.

Items will fall to the ground using the game's actual 3D models instead of its icon. They even rest at certain angles depending on how they're dropped, making the overall experience much more immersive compared to vanilla play.

6) Mutant Creatures

Mutant Creatures makes the game world substantially more dangerous (Image via ForgeLogical/YouTube)

Sometimes, players want a challenge that the game's standard mobs can't quite provide. Mutant Creatures is a great addon to make the game tougher and the mobs much more intimidating.

The addon introduces mutated variants of standard mobs, many of which possess their own special powers that can cause great harm to unaware players. The pack also throws in a few Easter Eggs for those willing to search for them.

7) Morphing Bracelet

A player morphed into a creeper (Image via Mcpebox.com)

Exploring a world as a player is one thing, but what if you could become one of the game's many different mobs?

A new alpha addon known as Morphing Bracelet allows players to find out what happens when they do this. After crafting a morphing bracelet using soul soil and a new soul in a glass item, players can equip the bracelet and pick a mob they've recently killed. Doing so converts the player character into the mob in question.

Players can even become one of the game's boss monsters like the Wither, though the Ender Dragon has not yet been implemented.

Regardless, this excellent addon provides a very different experience for players who have spent some time in Minecraft.

