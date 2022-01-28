Minecraft 1.18.20.21 Bedrock beta introduces new "Create World" screen

Minecraft is one of the longest and most successful running games in history. This is due to the game's popularity during its early years and the fact that Mojang Studios keeps things fresh with regular updates and patches, many of which are often released to be rested by developers and players alike. These test versions fall under many categories, most notably "snapshots", "experimental builds" and "beta builds".

Bedrock Edition is essentially an umbrella term in 2022, as it contains a plethora of Minecraft versions within its name. Most versions of the game that are not on PC are under the aegis of Bedrock Edition.

Yesterday, the beta branch of Bedrock Edition was updated to receive its latest patch, which is called 1.18.20.21. The latest beta update brings with it a fresh wave of bug fixes for the Caves and Cliffs part 2 update and some additional features from the upcoming "The Wild Update".

One of the most exciting reveals, however, is the overhauled "Create New World" screen. Players participating in the beta do have the option to enable or disable the new screen. This article will feature some of the highlights from the latest beta for Bedrock Edition.

Minecraft 1.18.20.21 Bedrock beta: Notable features

Note: The full beta patch notes are available here. The following information consists of highlights.

1) Frogs

The number of jumps for each frog has been increased.

The 'Frog Eggs' item name has been replaced with 'Frog Spawn'.

Frog spawns now take longer to hatch and transform into tadpoles.

The hitbox for the tadpole mob has been increased in size.

The Frog Spawn item has a revamped texture.

Frogs spawning in the 'meadow' biome are now of the temperate frog variant.

2) Changes in Animation

The animations for the jumping actions and tongue movement of frogs have been changed.

Water and swim animations have been change to 'smooth' from the previous, which was 'linear'.

3) 'Create New World' screen

The old "Create New World" screen (Image via Minecraft)

As mentioned above, the new beta version includes a new "Create New World" screen. However, Mojang has indicated that it is only available for a small group of people.

4) Vanilla Parity

Players can now create worlds using 64-bit seeds. An example is the group of seeds from (-9223372036854775808 to 9223372036854775807). As mentioned in the Caves and Cliffs part 2 update when seed parity came out, these seeds can be used with both Bedrock and Java Edition and will result in the same world from both.

Every type of seed UI that is not numeric now produces the same seeds as Java Edition.

The player's arm does not twitch when drawing their bow.

Hitboxes for fallen blocks have been repaired.

Players can now put leashes on wolves that are untamed.

5) Mob behavioral changes

Mob can now properly walk over Azalea, pointed dripstone, bells, brewing stands, enchanting tables, and dripleaf blocks (before they close up).

Mobs can now devise a path to go through coral and coral fans.

Bug fix: Players cannot access a vilager's trades when holding a spawn egg.

Bug fix: Cod, Salmon, Pufferfish, Tropical Fish, and Dolphins do not spawn in the deep variants of ocean biomes.

Additional changes include tweaks to villager trade tables for the Armorer, Cleric, Fisherman, Shepherd, Toolsmith, and Weaponsmith villagers. This is done in order for them to match the ones in Java Edition.

Minecraft 1.19, or The Wild Update, is set to be released this year. With players waiting anxiously for the new Warden and Allay mobs, along with the Deep Dark and Ancient Cities biomes, Mojang definitely has no room for error, which is where versions like these help out.

