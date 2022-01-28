Minecraft 1.18.20.21 Bedrock beta patch notes: Full list of changes and fixes revealed

A new Minecraft beta has arrived with some of the most wanted parity features. The latest Bedrock beta 1.18.20.21 also has some changes related to frogs from The Wild Update and brings a brand new UI to the Create New World screen.

The new Minecraft beta has a long list of non-experimental changes and bug fixes. Before The Wild Update, Mojang will release at least one more bug fix update for version 1.18. Players can expect all non-experimental features from this beta to arrive in the upcoming weeks.

Minecraft 1.18.20.21 beta patch notes

Experimental features

Frog

Frogs now jump more frequently

Frog Eggs renamed to Frog Spawn

The time for Frog Spawn to hatch into Tadpoles has been increased

Tadpole hitbox is now larger

Frog Spawn has a new texture

Frogs in Meadow biomes are now of the temperate variant

Animation tweaks

Tweaked Frog's jump and tongue animations

Cleaned up the animation, entity, and controller files

Changed water and swim animations from linear to smooth

Non-experimental features and bug fixes

Create New World

The Create New World screen has been given a new design. It is now available for some players.

Vanilla parity

Players can now create worlds with 64-bit seeds (-9223372036854775808 to 9223372036854775807), and those can be copied between Bedrock and Java to produce the same world.

Non-numeric seed UI inputs now produce the same seeds as Java Edition.

The player's arm no longer twitches while charging a bow.

Falling blocks have a full-block hitbox again.

Fixed an error where Journeymen Clerics would offer Glowstone Dust instead of Glowstone Blocks.

Untamed Wolves can now be leashed.

Blocks

TNT blocks now correctly move in a random X/Z direction once lit.

Fixed an issue with resource drops occasionally remaining black after breaking and placing a block quickly in its place.

Top Snow no longer clips with the block beneath when falling.

Technical updates

A world with "StorageVersion" 8 or lower will be increased to 9 and have its "RandomSeed" upgraded from using only the lower 32 bits of a 64-bit number to using the full 64-bit range while still representing the same number. This is only relevant for negative 32-bit seeds, which need a sign bit extension.

Additional modding capabilities removed from Minecraft Bedrock.

Minecraft Bedrock beta 1.18.20.21 is a massive patch with many fixes and changes. Interested readers can go through the official release notes to learn more about version 1.18.20.21.

