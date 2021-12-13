5 features expected to be released in future Minecraft updates

Minecraft is among the biggest titles in the gaming industry. One of the key reasons behind Minecraft's success is excellent game updates every year that being fresh elements to the game.

Recently, Mojang released the second part of Minecraft Caves and Cliffs which changed the game as players know it, forever. After such a massive update, Mojang is again back to creating another fantastic update.

The Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update, while feature rich, failed to add some of the announced features due to time constraints. However, this just meant that the features were shelved for future game updates.

5 great features to expect from future Minecraft updates

5) Bundles

Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update was filled with anticipated features. Sadly, not all of them could become a part of the game. Players can expect bundles to be added in future game updates.

There is no confirmation on whether bundles will arrive with The Wild Update or not. This item will be game-changing as it is a cheap alternative to shulker, a rare block only available to endgame players.

4) Goat horns

Goat horn (Image via Minecrafft)

Goat horns faced the same fate as bundles. There is no news on when it will be added to Minecraft. Goat horns were already implemented into Bedrock Edition but have no purpose other than recreating the pillager raid horn sound. Mojang will probably add the goat horn in a future update if it matches the theme.

3) New birch forest

Official forest artwork (Image via Mojang)

At Minecraft Live 2021, Mojang announced mangrove swamps, a new swamp-type biome. While showcasing the artworks that inspired mangrove swamps, Mojang also shared an artwork featuring improved birch forests.

Next year, players can expect birch forests to arrive along with swamps in The Wild Update. Based on the artwork, this biome will probably be populated with tall birch forests and buzzy bees.

2) New savanna biome

Last year, Mojang may have bit off more than they could chew when announcing features at Minecraft Live 2020. Many of these features got delayed, which ended up disappointing many players. Because of this, Mojang probably played safe while revealing The Wild Update and did not announce many new features.

Based on the title, The Wild Update could be packing tons of biome improvements just like mangrove swamps. Many players are already expecting a new savanna biome in Minecraft 1.19 update, as savannas are also a runner-up in biome voting like swamps.

1) Vultures, ostriches, and more

Savanna, desert, and badlands are bound to receive an update in the future. Animals like vultures, ostriches, meerkats, and more will also be added as part of these biome updates.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Danyal Arabi