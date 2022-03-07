5 best Minecraft farmhouse build blueprints

Although Minecraft may be over a decade old, it's still as popular as ever. One of the most adored features of the game is the ability to create almost anything that can be thought of.

Naturally, a highly-popular thing that players love to build is different styles of houses. One specific house theme is that of farmhouses, which allow users to grow crops and raise livestock to make food, collect resources, and much more.

Five great Minecraft farmhouse blueprint design tutorials that can easily be copied

5) Country Style Farmhouse

Up first is this brilliant tutorial from popular YouTuber BlueBits. It showcases an impressive and spacious country-style farmhouse, fully equipped with a built-in animal pen and other farming-based amenities.

Although this build is spacious, it's surprisingly cheap to construct. It mainly requires wood and stone, which are pretty easy to obtain even for the most novice of gamers.

4) Small Farmhouse

For those on a budget, this cutesy build from Minecraft YouTuber Zaypixel is perfect. It's a cozy choice for those not looking to spend too many resources on their farmhouse build, but it still looks nothing short of amazing.

To construct this build, players will need a few stacks of wood, stone bricks, quartz, as well as a few other small bits and bobs that are easy enough to obtain.

3) Medieval Style Farmhouse

Up next is this easy-to-follow tutorial from popular YouTuber Cryptozoology. It might be small, but it makes for a quaint build that would fit in perfectly with any medieval city or township.

Despite being small, however, users should note that quite a few materials will be needed to construct this build. This includes but is not limited to: cobblestone, mossy cobblestone, various wood blocks, stone blocks, and bricks.

2) Survival Farmhouse

Those enjoying Minecraft survival mode, or survival servers, may be interested in this build from YouTuber SheepGG. It is a jack of all trades farmhouse and can be used for many different purposes.

As well as looking beautiful, this house has all the amenities needed to excel in survival mode. It has a room for enchanting, multiple storage rooms, several bedrooms, and even space for its own farm to grow wheat, carrots, or potatoes.

1) Ultimate Farmhouse

Last but certainly not least is this hugely popular build showcased by Minecraft YouTuber JUNS MAB Architecture tutorial. It has absolutely everything a farmhouse should have, and then some.

With space for multiple built-in crop farms and built-in space to raise animals such as cows and horses, gamers will excel while enjoying farming-based servers. In terms of its construction cost, like many other designs on this list, it's also relatively cheap.

It requires almost exclusively wood-based blocks in its design, which are easy to obtain.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer