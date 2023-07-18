10 best block palettes for your next Minecraft build

Minecraft is all about building structures from various blocks in the world. As soon as players enter a new world, they start collecting blocks and building their very first safe house. As they progress, they upgrade their base with more structures and aesthetically pleasing builds. While users can use some basic blocks to build things, they can also discover various kinds of block palettes.

Since Minecraft has countless blocks with different colors and textures, several kinds of block palettes can be created that complement each other beautifully. Here is a list of some of the best block palettes:

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Dark and Spooky, Lush green and woody, and more block palettes for building structures in Minecraft

1) Stony and woody green palette

This block palette consists of greenish, stony, and woody blocks in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

If players want to build a simple structure using basic wood and stone blocks with a greenish tone, they can go for this block palette. It comprises green terracotta, moss, cobblestone, mossy cobblestone, oak planks, and stripped oak log blocks.

2) Dark stone and oaky palette

This block palette consists of dark stone blocks along with woody blocks in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

If players want to go a tad darker, they can go for this palette, which includes deepslate blocks. This block palette consists of stone, deepslate bricks, deepslate tiles, oak planks, oak logs, and moss blocks.

3) Dark and spooky palette

This block palette consists of several dark-colored blocks in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

If players are aiming to build a dark and evil-looking build, this extremely dark palette will be the best choice for them. This block palette consists of black concrete, black concrete powder, black wool, blackstone, polished blackstone bricks, and sculk blocks.

4) Completely woody palette

This block palette consists of various wood and glass blocks in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

If players have all kinds of wood blocks available, they can create a block palette consisting of dark oak logs, stripped dark oak logs, dark oak planks, spruce planks, oak planks, and glass blocks.

5) Lush green and woody palette

This block palette consists of green and wood blocks in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

If players want to build a structure with lots of green and leafy emphasis, they can go for this palette. It consists of flowering azalea leaves, lime terracotta, green terracotta, mossy cobblestone, stripped dark oak logs, and spruce planks.

6) Dark stones and aqua palette

This block palette consists of various deepslate blocks with warped blocks and sea lanterns in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

This is quite a famous color palette in the game since dark deepslate blocks go extremely well with aqua or turquoise vignettes. However, rather than using prismarine blocks, this palette opts for a warped stem and planks. It consists of cobbled deepslate, deepslate bricks, deepslate tiles, stripped warped stems, warped planks, and sea lanterns.

7) Purple and crimson palette

This block palette consists of purple and crimson-colored blocks in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

If players want to specifically go for a purple or crimson-colored build, this is the perfect palette. It's not extensively used for builds, making it a bit more unique. The palette comprises amethyst, purple terracotta, purple stained glass, stripped crimson stems, stone bricks, and crimson planks.

8) Black and red palette

This block palette consists of dark and red-colored blocks (Image via Mojang)

Red and black are one of the most famous and loved color combinations in the world. Thankfully, players can create structures using this combination through this block palette. It consists of chiseled, polished blackstone, polished blackstone bricks, polished blackstone, black glazed terracotta, crimson stems, and nether wart block.

9) Muddy Mangrove palette

This block palette consists of red and light brown colored blocks (Image via Mojang)

The relatively new Mangrove Swamp biome brought a whole new set of block palettes with its light brown mud blocks and striking red mangrove wood blocks. This palette comprises mangrove planks, stripped mangrove logs, netherrack, packed mud, brown mushrooms, and mud brick blocks.

10) Dark grey palette

This block palette consists of various kinds of grey and dark grey blocks (Image via Mojang)

If players want to create a solid structure that can take lightning strikes and creeper explosions, this block palette fits the bill. That said, it is not the most pleasing since it consists of grey and dark colored blocks like stone bricks, polished blackstone bricks, deepslate bricks, deepslate, deepslate tiles, and obsidian blocks.