5 best biomes for building in Minecraft (2022) 

Minecraft is a massive sandbox game that consists of different kinds of biomes. These are regions that have distinct terrain, vegetation, blocks, and even mobs. Biomes can vary based on the temperature, height, humidity, and water content of the area. Though players usually spawn in normal Forests or Plains, they can explore all kinds of places by exploring every realm.

Since building is one of the main activities in Minecraft, gamers usually try to find a suitable biome to create structures in. Though new players usually choose Forests or Plains for their starting base, more experienced individuals can construct unique structures in all kinds of biomes. Here are some of the best ones to build in.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are many other biomes that can be good for building as well.

Lush Caves, Plains, and 3 other great biomes for building in Minecraft

1) Plains

Plains is the best and safest Minecraft biome to build structures in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Plains is arguably the safest and easiest biome to build any structure in the game. Players get lots of flattish areas that allow them to create the base of what they aim to create. Additionally, they can gather all their resources from nearby Forests and underground mines that will most likely be right beside this biome. Moreover, gamers will get loads of farm animals spawning in Plains that can be used as food items after killing them.

2) Lush Caves

Lush Caves are some of the most beautiful Minecraft biomes (Image via Mojang)

After the release of the Minecraft 1.18 update, Lush Caves quickly became the most beautiful region underground. Hence, if players want to create a unique tree house or even a hut, they can build one in this mystical biome. Hostile mobs spawn less in this region as Glowberries illuminate the area. Even cute Axolotls generate here to further enhance the beauty of the place.

3) Mountains

Majestic castles can be built on soaring Mountain Biomes in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Players will find loads of Mountains in the Overworld that can be a great place for building different kinds of structures. Whether it's a small tent for a temporary camp or a massive and majestic castle with all the provisions, Mountain Biomes are the best locations to build it. The only downside is that the base of any structure is hard to create, and there will be a risk of falling from it.

4) Forest

Forest is also great for building structures in Minecraft due to the abundance of resources (Image via Mojang)

There is no denying that wood is one of the most important resources for a player. Hence, many of them dwell in the Forest and build their bases close to it. Though they might have to clear a lot of areas before building anything in this biome, it is a brilliant location for structures since it offers endless resources. Additionally, a unique structure surrounded by Lush Forests can be a sight to behold.

5) Beach

Beach gives players access to both land and water in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Players spend a lot of time sailing in massive bodies of water to find hidden treasures and structures. Hence, Beach Biomes are also great spots to build a settlement. Gamers will have easy access to both water and land, allowing them to conquer both. They can gather resources from land and quickly sail into the water to find new places and structures. Players can also create a simple beach house to chill beside a beautiful ocean.

