What are new mobs in Minecraft 1.20 update?

One of the most exciting things about the annual major Minecraft updates is the new mobs that come with them. During Minecraft Live, either biome voting or mob voting takes place, where players have three options to choose from. The winning mob or biome gets added to the game with the next major update. Last year's mob vote winner was the sniffer, scheduled to be released with the Minecraft 1.20 Trails & Tales update.

A sniffer is not the only mob in this update, as the much-anticipated camels will also be added. Both these mobs are present in the latest snapshots and betas.

New mobs in Minecraft Trails & Tales update

The Trails & Tales update is scheduled to be released later this year. With that comes many new features, such as armor trims, mobs, and archeology, with the new mobs being the key highlight.

Here's a look at the new mobs introduced with the Minecraft 1.20 update:

Sniffer

A sniffer in the game (Image via Mojang)

The more intriguing mob in the upcoming update is the sniffer. Although announced as an ancient creature, the sniffer looks nothing like one as it has vibrant colors.

Behavior and spawning

The mob walks around slowly and will randomly start sniffing the ground. Eventually, the sniffer will dig up torchflower seeds or pitcher pods.

Being an extinct ancient creature, the sniffer does not spawn naturally in the game's world. Players in survival mode will have to locate their eggs and hatch them. Sniffer eggs can be found in suspicious sand blocks that generate warm ocean ruins.

Hatching sniffer eggs is quite easy as players only need to place the egg on a solid block, and it will automatically hatch in twenty minutes. The waiting time can be cut in half by placing the egg on a moss block instead.

Breeding

Like many other passive mobs, the sniffer can be bred by the player by giving it torchflower seeds. These seeds do not grow naturally, and sniffers are their only source.

Drops

Players cannot benefit from slaying this vibrant ancient creature as it does not drop anything aside from negligible experience points. The only items that can be obtained from the sniffer are the seeds and pods.

Camel

A camel in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Camels were announced and added to the betas and snapshots earlier than the sniffers.

Behavior and spawning

It is also a passive mob that players will come across in the desert biome, specifically in the villages. It wanders around aimlessly and will, from time to time, sit down for a few seconds.

Taming, breeding, and drops

Like horses, camels can be ridden by taming them and placing a saddle on them. While being ridden, camels can dash forward and cover distances of up to twelve blocks forward and one block upward. Players can also breed them by giving cacti to two adult camels.

Another cool thing about riding camels is that they are tall enough not to let hostile mobs, such as zombies and vindicators, attack the player. However, spiders, slimes, and other mobs capable of jumping can still reach the player.

Like sniffers, camels in Minecraft do not drop anything when killed. However, they may drop a saddle if they are equipped with one.

