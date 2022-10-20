Minecraft 1.19.3 snapshot 22w44a patch notes: Adds camels, bamboo wood, and more

The latest snapshot for Minecraft Java Edition, snapshot 22w44a, is here. While it's technically a snapshot for version 1.19, which has already been released, it does contain 1.20 features in an experimental fashion.

As the official blog states:

"We can add a toggle for Update 1.20 with features such as the Camel, without committing to releasing them in version 1.19.3. This lets us have experimental features available for testing, while still being able to release updates with new functionality, changes, and improvements, without having to remove those features from the game first."

It's the first update of any kind since the Minecraft Live that revealed a lot about what gamers can expect in update 1.20. Here are the patch notes and what to expect.

Minecraft's latest 1.19 snapshot

Camels are one of the biggest announced features for the 1.20 update. This is what the latest snapshot reveals about them:

Camels can have a saddle put on them and ridden by up to two crafters.

Camels will spawn naturally in Desert Villages.

Camels are among the tallest mobs in the game, so that many hostile mobs will not be able to get to any player sitting on a camel.

They can walk over fences, unlike every other mob.

Camels will randomly sit down, and then it is difficult to get them moving again.

Camels have two speeds: walking slowly and full sprinting.

They may dash forward sometimes but will quickly lose stamina in doing so.

Bamboo will not be a usable wood in Minecraft. It can be crafted into the following items:

Bamboo Planks

Bamboo Doors

Bamboo Trapdoors

Bamboo Signs

Bamboo Stairs

Bamboo Slabs

Bamboo Fences

Bamboo Fence Gates

Bamboo Buttons

Bamboo Pressure Plates

There is also a brand new unique block called a mosaic, which only bamboo will have. Rafts and chest rafts are new but will only be craftable with bamboo and not any other wood blocks.

Bamboo raft and a chest raft (Image via Mojang)

Mojang is adding new chiseled bookshelves too:

These are made with six planks and three wooden slabs.

They can hold Books, Book and Quills, Written Books, and Enchanted Books.

Up to six books can be placed in them.

Comparators will detect when a book is inserted or removed.

Another brand new item that will be added is hanging signs. They are similar to regular signs but more expensive to make. They need two chains and six stripped logs of any kind.

Here are a few things to note:

They can be placed underneath a block that can provide support, such as a full block or fence post. They can be attached to the solid side of a block or to the side or underneath another Hanging Sign.

They cannot be placed on the ground without support from the side or above, unlike a sign.

Hanging Signs that have a horizontal bar will not pop when the supporting block is broken.

This is just the first taste of the Minecraft 1.20 update, but it does provide players a good look at what's to come.

