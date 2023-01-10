List of Minecraft mobs coming in 2023

The last few years have been exceptionally good for Minecraft players as the game has received some significant updates. For example, changes were made to world generation features, and quite a few mobs have been introduced.

Most of the player base would agree that mobs are an essential part of Minecraft since they often provide valuable and rare items. Like every year, a few mobs are scheduled to be released in 2023 as well, and they have already been revealed by the developers.

Upcoming Minecraft mobs that players are looking forward to

During the annual Minecraft Live event streamed on October 15, 2022, most of the features of the upcoming 1.20 update were flaunted by the developers. This included new mobs that will be added to the game.

Once the 1.20 update comes out, players can interact with two new mobs: camels and the sniffer.

Camel mob

Steve riding a camel (Image via Mojang)

After dealing with the dull swamps in 1.19: The Wild Update, the developers are now trying to add more life to the scorching desert by introducing camels. This is going to be a passive mob that players will be able to find in desert villages.

It will be a fairly strong mob, with sixteen hearts of health. Players can also ride camels using a saddle. With a player on top, camels can sprint pretty quickly, and while doing so, they bob their heads in a cute manner.

A baby camel (Image via Mojang)

Like most passive mobs in the game, camels can be bred. To do so, players simply need to feed cactus to two camels in each other's vicinity.

A unique feature of this mob is that it can perform a dash with the player riding it. When the player presses and holds the jump key while riding the camel, a bar at the bottom charges, and if the player lets go of the key at the perfect time, the camel can dash for up to ten blocks.

Sniffer mob

Sniffer is arguably the more interesting mob out of the two that are coming with the next update. It also won the Mob Vote 2022, with over half of the votes.

The sniffer is a rare ancient creature that does not spawn naturally. The only way to spawn a sniffer in survival Minecraft is to hatch its eggs, which can be obtained from the loot chests of underwater ruins.

Once it is brought to life, the sniffer can find ancient seeds, which the player can use to grow new types of plants.

Experimental features

Enabling 1.20 experimental features in Java Edition (Image via Mojang)

Both Bedrock and Java Edition players can try some of the new upcoming features, including camels, in the latest Minecraft versions. To do so, they need to enable experimental features when creating a new world.

Accessing the experimental features is quite easy. Java Edition players will need to navigate to the Data Packs option on the world creation screen and select update_1_20.

Similarly, Bedrock players need to navigate to the Experiments tab and enable the Experimental features option. It is recommended that players refrain from investing too much time in these worlds since they may not work with newer versions.

