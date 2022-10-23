How to access experimental features in Minecraft 1.19.3 snapshot 22w42a

The Minecraft 1.20 update is one of the most sought-after updates to come to the game since the 1.19 Wild Update was released in June 2022. It is set to add a ton of different features, as well as two new mobs. However, that isn’t even the best part.

Mojang has announced that they’ve decided not to reveal every feature they have in store for the update to mitigate any errors or delays that might bring. Players can expect even more content over the next few months and when the update finally releases.

Another excellent announcement for players was that the 1.20 features showcased during Minecraft Live 2022 were released just a few days after their reveal via the latest snapshot. While it is titled 1.19.3, it mainly focuses on letting players experience the 1.20 features in all their glory.

Minecraft 1.19.3: A guide to playing the latest snapshot

As always, the latest snapshot can be downloaded from the Minecraft Launcher. Mojang has made access to updates, snapshots, skins, and custom installations exceptionally easy using their application.

All major updates and snapshots can be played using the launcher, from the 1.0.0 version to the latest snapshot. To download the 1.19.3 snapshot and access its experimental features, all players need to do is follow the steps below.

Navigate to the Minecraft Launcher

Click on the tab on the left of the “Play” button. This tab has all the profiles you’ve ever used, from modded ones like optifine and forge to vanilla update profiles.

Inside the profiles tab, navigate to the “Latest Snapshot 22w42a” and click on it. This will replace your profile with the 22w42a snapshot’s profile.

Click the “Play” button. The new content will be downloaded first, after which the game will launch with the snapshot in play.

Once the game has launched, you must head over to the Singleplayer tab and go to “Create a new world.” In the window that opens, navigate to “Data packs.”

Once inside the Data Packs menu, you’ll need to enable the snapshot’s features. This will be done by moving the two options on the left, “bundle” and “update_1_20,” to the column on the right.

Click on “done.” A warning will appear. Click on “Proceed,” and you’ll be directed back to the “Create New World” screen. Configure your world, name it, modify the seed if you want, then create a new world.

You’ll notice that you have access to every experimental feature. Enjoy the latest content from the 1.20 update.

Minecraft 1.20 has added several new features to the game, including the winner of the 2022 Mob Vote, the Sniffer, Camels, chiseled bookshelves that players can use to store books, hanging signs that come in three layouts, the bamboo wood set, a new bamboo-exclusive block type called bamboo mosaic, bamboo rafts, and seven new types of default skins.

The last feature has been one of the most significant additions to Minecraft, as the game has had the “Steve” and “Alex” player models for years now. The new default skins will assist every player in representing themselves as accurately as possible in the game.

