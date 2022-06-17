Full list of items that were added in Minecraft 1.19

Minecraft 1.19 ("The Wild Update") was released on June 7, 2022, and with it came a plethora of new items for players to find and utilize in the game.

Many of the new items released with the 1.19 update can be found in the newly added biomes or through killing/breeding some of the new mobs, but a notable exception to this is the brand new boat chest item. Something players have been asking for ages is more inventory space or a way to bring more items with them when they travel around (especially across the ocean).

Other notable additions in terms of items include a brand new music disc: Music Disc 5. This is the first lore-related disc to be released in years, as the last was Music Disc 11 in Minecraft Java Edition 1.0.0.

There are also four new spawn eggs correlating with each newly added mob in MC 1.19.

All 12 items that were added in Minecraft 1.19

There were 12 new items (including the four spawn eggs for the four newly added mobs) implemented in Minecraft 1.19.

Here is a full list of all the items added in Minecraft 1.19:

Bucket of Tadpole

Disc Fragment

Echo Shard

Goat Horn

Mangrove Boat

Boat with Chest

Music Disc 5

Recovery Compass

Allay Spawn Egg

Tadpole Spawn Egg

Frog Spawn Egg

Warden Spawn Egg

Bucket of Tadpole

Tadpoles can be scooped up in buckets, similar to other aquatic mobs such as salmon, cod, tropical fish, pufferfish, and axolotls.

All players need to do to capture a tadpole in a bucket is right-click the tiny mob with a bucket of water in hand. This mechanic makes it so transporting tadpoles is much less of a hassle as they cannot be put on leads or moved as eggs.

Disc Fragment

These disc fragments can be found in chests scattered around Ancient Cities within the Deep Dark. The fragments are incredibly rare to come across, but if players manage to collect nine of them, they can craft Music Disc 5.

Echo Shard

Echo Shards are another item that can only be found in loot chests around the newly added Ancient Cities. They're rare to come across, but if players collect enough of them, they can craft a Recovery Compass in Minecraft.

Goat Horn

Goat Horns are a brand new item that can emit a loud, droning sound if right-clicked. This sound can be heard from afar and can be useful in multiplayer modes to summon or call other players to another location.

These horns can be obtained from one of two methods. They'll drop when a goat rams into coal ore, copper ore, emerald ore, iron ore, logs, packed ice, or stone. They can also be found within chests at the top of Pillager Outposts.

There are eight different variants currently in-game, each emitting their own unique sound: "Ponder," "Sing," "Seek," "Feel," "Admire," "Call," "Yearn," and "Dream."

Mangrove Boat & Boat w/ Chest

The addition of the various items that can be crafted from mangrove wood planks included a brand new type of boat that can be crafted from the newly added wood blocks.

The boat has the same design as the previous boat models, but the mangrove variant is a deep maroon color. This brand-new type of boat can also be crafted into a boat with a chest. It can be crafted by combining one chest with any type of boat currently in Minecraft.

Music Disc 5

There hasn't been a new music disc since the previous update, MC 1.18. That said, the disc added in that update ("Otherside") was easily overlooked as it simply added new music to the game and nothing more.

Music Disc 5 (developed by Samuel Åberg) has been coveted by players as it adds more lore to the story of Minecraft. The disc is similar to that of Discs 11 & 13. Instead of playing music, the disc tells a story through various terrifying, unexplained noises and audio cues.

The disc can only be obtained through crafting it with nine disc fragments.

Recovery Compass

Recovery Compasses are a new type of compass that was implemented in MC 1.19. This handy compass can lead players to the exact location where they last died, making it much easier to recollect lost items and loot. If players haven't died or the compass is being held by a mob, the pin on the compass will spin around randomly.

Recovery Compasses can be crafted by surrounding a regular compass with eight echo shards on a crafting bench.

Allay, Tadpole, Frog, and Warden Spawn Eggs

As with any update that releases brand new mobs, there will be spawn eggs that correlate to each newly added mob. These eggs cannot be obtained naturally in survival mode. Players must cheat using commands or go into creative mode to obtain any of the new spawn eggs in MC.

Four new spawn eggs are there in Minecraft 1.19. There's a two-toned blue spawn egg that will spawn an Allay and a navy and light blue-colored spawn egg that will spawn the Warden. An orange and beige spawn egg will spawn a Frog. Finally, there's a brown and black-colored spawn egg that will spawn a Tadpole. These spawn eggs are useful for spawning in mobs where they can't naturally be spawned.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far