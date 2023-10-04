Minecraft Mob Vote 2023 second candidate revealed: Armadillo 

As Minecraft Live draws near, Mojang has started releasing the candidates for Mob Vote 2023 one by one. On October 3, Crab was announced as the first entity appearing in this year's voting event, which made many players believe its competitors would be Seagull and Jellyfish. Unfortunately, this didn't happen, as the second mob vote candidate was Armadillo.

In a teaser trailer released on October 4, this entity got its reveal. It has already been announced that all three Mob Vote candidates — two have been confirmed so far — are going to be "cute animals." With that in mind, let's talk about the abilities of Armadillo and what players need to know about this blocky yet ball-shaped mob.

Armadillo is the second candidate for Minecraft Mob Vote 2023

Armadillo is the second candidate (Image via Mojang)

Much like its real-life counterpart, Minecraft's Armadillos are inhabitants of warm and dry savanna biomes. Mojang is definitely going for a slight biome revamp with these Mob Vote candidates.

Crabs have been announced to be exclusive to mangrove swamps, whereas Armadillos will be found only in savannas. This is pretty reasonable and even great for these biomes, as they had no exclusive wildlife.

Whenever a new mob is revealed, most players wonder whether it will be useful in the Survival mode or not. Fortunately, Armadillo will be adding wolf armor, one of the most requested features of all time to the game, helping players last longer. Countless players have lost their poor pet wolves to the harsh world of Minecraft's Survival. Many players had suggested adding armor for pets, and the developers seem to have finally listened to this feedback.

Like Turtle entities, an Armadillo has a chance to drop a special scute item, which can be used to craft wolf armor. This new piece of gear will work just like horse armor, but is meant for our faithful and loyal wolves.

Players who love to take on challenges alongside these creatures should definitely consider voting for the Armadillo in Mob Vote 2023.

How to vote for Armadillo in Mob Vote 2023

Mob Votes are no longer conducted on X (Twitter) as they used to be a few years ago. In Mob Vote 2023, you can cast your vote in three ways. Here are the methods you can use to vote for Armadillo or any of this event's other two mobs:

Official Launcher: Open the launcher on your PC to cast your vote. minecraft.net: Visit the official website and log in to cast your vote. Special Bedrock Edition-only event server: Join the exclusive event server to play mini-games and vote for one of the three mobs.

Polls for Mob Vote 2023 will open at 1 pm EDT on October 13 and close 15 minutes after Minecraft Live begins at 1 pm EDT on October 15. Be sure to cast your votes quickly to avoid errors in the last moments.