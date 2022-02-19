Top 3 uses of Turtles in Minecraft

Turtles are one of the unique mobs in Minecraft. They don't spawn very frequently and generally do so only near water. Many players probably overlook them when they do come across them.

This is likely because they don't do much when players see them, but turtles have a few important uses. Here are three ways to put turtles to good use.

What are turtles good for in Minecraft?

3) Aquarium

Building an aquarium is one of the most fun things to do. There are plenty of aquatic creatures that can be added, including turtles. For a full aquarium, players can use these mobs:

Pufferfish

Dolphins

Salmon

Cod

Squids

Glow squids

Turtles

Axolotls

Tropical fish

These can be constructed with glass surrounding water. Seagrass, kelp and other blocks can make a good home for the turtles and other mobs.

2) XP farm

Breeding mobs and killing the extras is a great way to collect XP. Each turtle that is killed will drop up to three XP orbs. If breeding, that number jumps to seven orbs if it's successful. Breeding turtles and killing extras can result in players leveling up faster.

XP is one of the most important parts of Minecraft and this is one of the quickest and easiest ways to get it.

1) Scute farm

Turtle shells can be made into helmets (Image via Mojang)

Scutes are the most valuable item players can get from Minecraft turtles. These can be used to craft turtle shells, a valuable brewing ingredient for a special potion. The Potion of the Turtle Master slows players by 60% and reduces their damage taken by 60%.

A turtle shell can also be crafted into a helmet and will grant players the same level of protection as an iron helmet with more durability. It also grants water breathing for a short amount of time.

Players can make farms to breed and grow baby turtles and collect the scutes they drop. These will also repair the helmet if necessary. For a tutorial on how to build a farm, check this guide out.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen