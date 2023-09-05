Minecraft 1.20.2 pre-release 1 villager trading changes: Cartographer buffed, and Armorer nerfed

Minecraft enthusiasts are understandably thrilled about the pre-release 1 of Minecraft 1.20.2. The latest update introduces several changes to the game, signaling a shift towards more frequent releases. While future snapshots will likely focus on bug fixes and tweaks, pre-release 1 brings with it significant alterations, including updates to the Villager Trade Rebalance experiment, enhancements to the Recipe Book search, command modifications, and a brand-new game rule.

In this article, we'll delve into the key changes, particularly the Cartographer's expansion of offerings and the Armorer's trade adjustments.

Exploring the villager trading changes introduced in Minecraft 1.20.2 pre-release 1

Cartographer's expanded map selection

One of the most notable changes in pre-release 1 is the Cartographer's expanded map offerings. In the past, Cartographers were limited to selling maps leading to Ocean Monuments and Woodland Mansions.

Now, they will be allowed to sell seven new maps, each pinpointing a different village or structure. These maps will also guide players to various biomes, making exploration more accessible and targeted.

Utilizing them, players can navigate from village to village, ultimately discovering all types of biomes. The seven new maps introduced are as follows:

Desert Village Map

Jungle Explorer Map

Plains Village Map

Savanna Village Map

Snow Village Map

Swamp Explorer Map

Taiga Village Map

This expansion greatly benefits players seeking specific locations without relying on chance encounters.

Armorer's trade changes

The Armorer profession also undergoes significant changes in this update. The most prominent modification is the introduction of a cost associated with purchasing diamond armor.

Henceforth, in addition to emeralds, players must pay a few diamonds when acquiring diamond armor from Armorers. This aims to balance the game by making diamond armor less accessible to early-game players while providing an advantage to advanced players who have invested time in collecting diamonds. Additionally, other changes to Armorers' trades include:

Most master-level Armorers are now willing to buy Iron Blocks at lucrative rates.

Chainmail armor is only sold by Secret Jungle and Swamp Armorers.

The Savanna Armorer offers cursed diamond armor at reduced prices.

The Taiga Armorer allows players to swap one piece of diamond armor for another.

It's important to note that these changes only apply to worlds where the feature toggle is enabled in the Experiments menu during world creation.

While these changes are not yet final, the development team appreciates the ongoing discussions and engagement from the Minecraft community. These alterations enhance exploration and trading dynamics, providing a more engaging experience for players.