Minecraft 1.20.2 pre-release 1 patch notes: New villager trade changes, structure loot changes, and more

As Minecraft enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the upcoming 1.20.2 update, pre-release 1 has brought a host of exciting changes. It signifies a transition towards a more stable version of the game, primarily focused on bug fixes and minor tweaks. However, it's not devoid of substantial alterations. Players can share their thoughts and suggestions on the community forums about how they feel about the changes.

In this article, we will delve into the details of what pre-release 1 of Minecraft 1.20.2 has to offer.

Minecraft snapshot 1.20.2 pre-release 1 patch is here

Changes in Recipe Book search

One of the notable changes in this pre-release involves the Recipe Book search feature. Previously, the search function was limited in scope. However, with pre-release 1, it underwent significant improvements:

The search will now match the beginning of any word in an item's name, enhancing search accuracy. Say, writing "tor" will only display Torch or Redstone Torch, but not the Daylight Detector.

All recipes, including those yet to be unlocked, will now appear in search results. This streamlines the crafting process for experienced players and newcomers alike.

Updated structure icons on explorer maps

Exploration Map (Image via Mojang Studios)

Exploring the vast Minecraft world is an adventure in itself, and pre-release 1 makes it even more intriguing. The update introduces a change to the order in which villagers unlock new trades. It is now always random, adding an element of unpredictability to in-game interactions.

Technical changes

Execute if function (Image via Mojang Studios)

For players who appreciate the technical aspects of Minecraft, pre-release 1 includes noteworthy technical adjustments:

The data pack version is incremented to 18, signaling ongoing improvements and optimizations. During the configuration network phase when joining a server, client options are now sent, which promises a smoother network experience.

Data Pack Version 18: Pre-release 1 removes the recently introduced "execute if" function and "return run" functionality due to identified flaws. These commands will be reintroduced in a future snapshot series, allowing for further testing and iteration.

Experimental features

Villager trading changes (Image via Mojang Studios)

Villager trade rebalance

Minecraft 1.20.2 pre-release 1 builds upon the Villager trade rebalance experiment. This experiment remains exclusive to certain worlds and requires players to enable the Feature Toggle in the Experiments Menu when creating a new world. However, these changes remain experimental and subject to further refinement based on player feedback.

Cartographer: More maps, more adventures

Cartographers, previously limited in their offerings, now provide additional maps in this experiment. These maps lead to various villages and structures, facilitating biome exploration. Different Cartographers offer distinct selections of maps, expanding your options for exploration.

Armorer: Armor Updates

The Armorer's trades undergo significant adjustments:

Purchasing diamond armor now requires a small quantity of Diamonds in addition to Emeralds.

Armorers become valuable sources of iron armor, Shields, and Emeralds, particularly for early-game players.

Unique offerings from Armorers in different biomes add diversity to their trades.

Structure Loot: Enchanted books

Pre-release 1 introduces the chance of finding certain enchanted books in specific structures:

Ancient Cities yield Mending books.

Mineshafts contain Efficiency books, ranging from I to V.

Pillager Outposts offer Quick Charge books, from I to III.

Desert Temples and Jungle Temples provide Unbreaking books, from I to III.

Bug fixes

Messages after death in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Mojang Studios has diligently addressed several bugs in this pre-release, ensuring a smoother gaming experience for players. Notable fixes include resolving issues with chat messages appearing after death, fixing armor stands' visual rotations, and making various UI elements translatable for a more inclusive gaming experience.

Those eager to dive into the Minecraft 1.20.2 Pre-release 1 can do so by opening the Minecraft Launcher and enabling snapshots in the "Installations" tab. However, be cautious, as testing versions can potentially corrupt your world. Consider creating a separate world for testing purposes to safeguard your main worlds.