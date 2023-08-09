Minecraft 1.20.2 snapshot 23w32a patch notes: Vibration changes, network optimizations, and more

The latest Minecraft snapshot is here. Version 23w32a involves a lot of technical changes to the game, which are all needed and will go a long way to improving the quality of life. Vibrations with sculk, Internet issues, and so much more have been patched over in the snapshot, which is designed to test things out for future wide releases.

23w32a went live a very short time ago, so it's fresh out of Mojang's developing studio. Here's what you need to know regarding the latest update.

Minecraft's latest snapshot is here

Minecraft has just released snapshot 23w32a for Java Edition. It involves a lot of subtle changes that might not be noticed but make a big difference regardless.

The resource pack version, as well as the data pack version, are now 17, per Mojang. A bug that involved hunger icons was patched in the Slicer Tool released with the last snapshot, and a new version is available now. Mojang also optimized the networking to improve the experience on low bandwidth.

Several parts of the game, ranging from Turtle Eggs and Bonemeal to Sweet Berries and Carrots, now emit vibrations properly. This is key for Sculk and other redstone aspects of Minecraft 1.20.

Sculk senses vibrations (Image via Minecraft)

Loot tables for various items were adjusted as well. A multitude of bugs were patched, including one that made a LAN host's skin completely invisible to everyone on the server. Clients do not disconnect when they get an invalid chat message now, either.

If you're interested in getting this snapshot, be sure to follow these steps:

Open the Minecraft Launcher. Navigate to the Installations section. From there, find the "Enable latest snapshot" option and click it. Go back and start a new world, and it will be on the snapshot version, which is 23w32a in this case.

The update is now live, so you don't have to wait to get involved. If you previously had this feature enabled, it will remain so, and you don't have to do anything. For the full patch notes log, visit the official Minecraft site.