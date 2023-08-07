Minecraft player finds oddly shaped sheep in their new world

In Minecraft, mobs are generally the same shape. They're sometimes a different color (like a pink sheep or a brown sheep) but are the same shape. They only have one texture and size coded in, except zombies and baby zombies, which are technically different mobs. A cow is always the same size and shape, which is valid for the rest of the mobs.

However, one Redditor discovered a unique sheep in that the mob wasn't shaped like it was supposed to be. It was one of the most distinct sheep ever found in Minecraft. Check out the result below:

Minecraft Redditor discovers unique sheep

Historically, sheep in Minecraft have been the same size, texture, and shape- with only the color ever-changing. This time, however, the sheep was not as it was supposed to be.

This Redditor discovered a sheep with its head coming out of the bottom of its torso rather than the top, like every other mob in the game's history. It behaved just like a sheep, with the only thing wrong being its head placement.

This is an ordinary sheep (Image via u/Kledd on Reddit)

The community is both shocked and impressed with this strange new mob. They've given the post a lot of attention and some jokes and positivity in the comments.

One joked that this sheep was from a different place on Earth and counter to an ordinary sheep.

One Minecraft player said it would be an effective way to eliminate the grass. Since the sheep's head is so low, it can quickly eat it.

Another gamer said that it might not be wise to poke fun at the mob. After all, the community has no idea what happened to it to cause it to look like that.

One player likened it to the Sniffer, which has its face close to the ground so it can sniff the seeds.

Another player echoed that sentiment, saying that this was an off-brand Sniffer.

Overall, the community finds this interesting glitch rather unique and funny. They've given the post almost four thousand upvotes in five days at the time of writing.