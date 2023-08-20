Top 10 enchantments that can make Minecraft easy

Minecraft is a survival game where players need to progress through an underlying story and protect themselves from several external dangers like hostile mobs, irregular terrain, hunger, and more. Though they usually create tools, weapons, and armor to help them progress, enchanting them can make their lives even easier.

Enchantments are magical power-ups that can be applied to any gear item. Here are some that can make Minecraft easier to play.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Top 10 enchantments that will make Minecraft easier

10) Depth Strider

Depth Strider's enchanted book (Image via Mojang)

The Depth Strider is an enchantment that allows players to swim faster underwater. Though the underwater world is worth exploring in the game, players will frequently need to come back to the surface to breathe. The Depth Strider will ensure that they can swim faster and explore the area as quickly as possible before their breath runs out.

9) Soul Speed

Soul Speed enchanted book (Image via Mojang)

When players walk on soul sand, their speed will drastically decrease. This can be quite frustrating whenever traversing through the Soul Sand Valley in the Nether. However, their walking speed can double up on soul sand if they apply the Soul Speed enchantment to their boots. With this, they can create long bridges using soul sand and use the special boots to zoom through the world easily.

8) Respiration

Respiration's enchanted book (Image via Mojang)

Repiration is another underwater enchantment. This powerup, as the name suggests, allows players to breathe for longer periods of time when they are underwater. Since the in-game character has a limited amount of breath, this enchantment will be highly useful and make underwater exploration extremely easy.

7) Unbreaking

Unbreaking enchanted book (Image via Mojang)

As soon as players use any tool, weapon, or armor, a small green bar will appear underneath them, indicating their durability. After a while, these gears will break, and they will need to craft a new one. The Unbreaking enchantment can essentially increase the durability of any gear and make it last longer.

6) Fortune

Fortune enchanted book in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

The Fortune enchantment is a powerup that can be applied to mining tools since it increases the number of drops one can get from a mined block. Furthermore, it increases the chance of getting a rare drop from a block as well. For example, players can obtain more than one diamond from a diamond ore block.

5) Efficiency

Efficiency enchanted book (Image via Mojang)

Mining is one of the main activities players indulge in. However, it can take hours and even days to find some of the rarest ores in the game. Efficiency is a simple yet one of the most useful enchantments since it increases mining speed. Players can plow through stones and deepslate blocks to quickly find what they need.

4) Protection

Protection enchanted book in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Protecting the in-game character from dying is the paramount task in the game. Hence, players create four armor parts to tank attacks from hostile mobs and other external dangers. However, if one wants to increase the overall protection of these parts, then the Protection enchantment will do the trick.

3) Sharpness

Sharpness enchanted book in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Some hostile mobs can take a lot of time to slay simply because they have an immense amount of health. Since the sword is the most commonly used weapon in the game, players can apply the Sharpness enchantment to it to further increase it's attack damage stats and kill enemies much quicker.

2) Infinity

Infinity enchantment in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Along with swords, players also use bows and arrows to shoot enemies from a distance. However, they have to frequently craft arrows in order to keep using the long-range attacks. This is where the Infinity enchantment can greatly help.

This powerup can be applied to bows, and it enables players to shoot infinite arrows. They only need one arrow in their inventory for the bow to keep shooting as many times as needed.

1) Mending

Mending enchanted book in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

To this day, Mending is the most craved enchantment in the game. As mentioned previously, every tool, weapon, and armor part has limited durability, even if Unbreaking is applied. However, the Mending enchantment can make any gear indestructible, as it can repair the item by absorbing XP that the player picks up.