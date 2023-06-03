Minecraft player discovers rarest ore block after hours of mining

A Minecraft Redditor by the name of "u/OzquOG" recently posted a picture of how they found the rarest ore block in the game after hours of mining. The post had a screenshot of their game and a deepslate emerald ore in the ceiling of a mine.

Minecraft Redditor by the name of u/QzquOG found the rarest deepslate emerald ore block in their world (Image via Sportskeeda)

After the 1.18 update, Mojang published a new ore distribution chart with all the earth minerals and where they will be generated in the Overworld. Since the game now contains 64 more levels under the ground, the ore distribution has dramatically changed.

The chart shows that the emerald ore generates the most at around Y level 232 and gets rarer and rarer as we go down in the world. Its generation stops after Y level -16, according to the chart. Since the deepslate blocks start generating below Y level 0, it makes the deepslate emerald ore extremely rare.

Users react to Minecraft Redditor finding the rarest ore block

As the deepslate emerald ore block is extremely rare, the post attracted much attention on Minecraft's official subreddit. As of this writing, it has received over 6000 upvotes and several comments within a day.

A few Redditors discussed how the original poster should search for deepslate coal ore next, which is also quite hard to find. However, other people argued that it is easier to find than the deepslate emerald ore because of how common coal is.

Players discussing the original poster should search for deepslate coal ore next in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda)

Since the game's vanilla version does not have a minimap, several subreddit members spoke about how the original poster used one. The person who posted the picture provided a link to the minimap mod called Xaero's minimap, one of the most famous mods for the game, allowing players to easily see what's around them.

Users also discussed the minimap the original poster was using for Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda)

Thousands of players still have not played the game after Mojang released new deepslate blocks and extended the cave systems. Hence, some users innocently asked what deepslate was. The original poster was kind enough to explain how it was a new kind of block that generated below regular stone blocks after Y level 0.

Old players asked what deepslate was since they had not played the game for years (Image via Sportskeeda)

Overall, the post did very well on the game's official subreddit. It received loads of praise from members and sparked discussions about other rare ore blocks.

