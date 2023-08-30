Top 10 fan-favorite Minecraft bugs and glitches of all time

Minecraft is a wildly popular sandbox game with a massive following over the years. Among the many aspects that have captivated players, bugs, and glitches have held a special place. These unexpected game mechanics quirks often lead to surprising outcomes that frustrate and amuse players. Glitches can vary across different versions of Minecraft; some might work only in specific editions, so always ensure you're using the appropriate version.

This article explores the top 10 fan-favorite Minecraft bugs and glitches that have left an indelible mark on the gaming community.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Azalea Bushes and 9 other fan-favorite Minecraft bugs and glitches of all time

10) Duplicate Tripwires

Duplicating Tripwires (Image via Mojang Studios)

Imagine having an endless supply of tripwire hooks at your disposal. This glitch allows you to do just that. You can duplicate these essential items by strategically placing trapdoors and tripwire hooks. It's as simple as connecting trapdoors with tripwire hooks and using string to trigger the glitch. This trick lets you amass tripwire hooks like never before.

9) Rails Duplicator

Duplicating the rails (Image via Mojang Studios)

In the world of Minecraft, minecart rails are a valuable resource for creating intricate transportation systems. The rails duplicator glitch grants players the power to multiply these rails effortlessly. By creating a clever contraption involving slime blocks, observer blocks, and sticky pistons, you can generate an unlimited supply of minecart rails to fuel your creations.

8) Carpet Duplicator

Duplicating the carpets (Image via Mojang Studios)

Carpets are not only decorative but also functional in Minecraft. This glitch allows you to multiply carpets for various uses. You can easily duplicate carpets with a combination of sticky pistons, slime blocks, and observer blocks. The glitch involves clever lever manipulation, resulting in a carpet bonanza for your building needs.

7) Duplicate Armor Glitch

Armor duplication glitch (Image via Mojang Studios)

Armor is crucial for survival in Minecraft, and duplicating it can provide a significant advantage. You can copy armor pieces using the thorns enchantment and a fence gate. This glitch requires a precise sequence involving arrows of harm and a floating fence gate. It will result in a floor covered with duplicated netherite armor, a sight to behold.

6) Item Duplication Glitch

Item duplication using Llamas (Image via Mojang Studios)

This one involves two players and a llama. Players can duplicate items stored in the chest by timing actions carefully and using a llama with a chest. This cooperative glitch requires one player to leave the server momentarily, resulting in duplicated items upon their return. Diamonds, netherite, and more can be multiplied through this method.

5) Moving Through Walls Glitch

Moving through the walls (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft Bedrock Edition players can use a glitch to pass through walls. Whether using a shulker box or the new drip leaf block, this glitch offers a creative way to navigate the terrain.

You can place the shulker shells one block away from the wall, stand in between, and open it to transfer yourself through it. This way, you can explore hidden areas and surprise your friends.

4) Azalea Bushes

Using azalea bushes to keep off zombies (Image via Mojang Studios)

The introduction of azalea bushes in Minecraft 1.18 brought about an interesting glitch. These bushes can create barriers that prevent mobs from jumping over and attacking players. This unexpected behavior means using azalea bushes to make your Minecraft base mob-proof.

3) Item Duplication Using Task Manager

Item duplication using task manager (Image via iDeactivateMC)

This glitch is for Java edition and is done using a barrel or a chest. Place a chest or a barrel, open it once, and then save and quit to the title screen. Now, join back to the world, open the chest, and put the items you want to duplicate in the chest. However, once you've done this, do not close the chest. Instead, press ctrl+shift+esc on your keyboard to open the Windows task manager.

Once it is open, click on open GDK platform and then end the process. Your Minecraft launcher should give you a crash error message. Open the game again, join your world, and if you've done it correctly, you should have the items both in your inventory and the chest

2) X-Ray Glitch

X-Ray glitch (Image via Mojang Studios)

Venturing beneath the surface of Minecraft can be both exciting and challenging. The X-ray glitch lets players see through walls and terrain, making cave exploration more efficient. Place a trapdoor just above you such that switching the trapdoor will put you in a crawling position. A sticky piston should be in front of you, with a lever attachedched to it.

Pull the lever to open the trapdoor, and once you are in the crawling position and surrounded by slabs, you can see through the ground below. This way, you can create a setup that allows you to see ores and structures hidden beneath the surface.

1) See Through Oceans

Seeing through the oceans (Image via Mojang Studios)

Navigating the depths of Minecraft oceans can be a daunting task. However, a glitch involving rafts, boats, and camera angles provides a solution. Sit on the boat, and as you sail, place the camera angle so that the horizon easily distinguishes the upper part of the ocean and the lower, darker area.

Thus, manipulating the camera view and using night vision potions allows you to see through the water, revealing ocean floors and hidden structures. You will be able to view shipwrecks, hidden ocean monuments, as well as ocean ruins.

Minecraft's bugs and glitches range from item duplication tricks to creative ways of interacting with the game's environment. While some glitches may challenge the ethics of gameplay, they undoubtedly add an element of intrigue and excitement to the Minecraft experience.