7 best Minecraft Nether Portal designs in 2024

In Minecraft, the Nether is a dangerous and mysterious place. Getting there requires you to make a portal, making a distinctive and eye-catching Nether portal is a fun opportunity to let your imagination flow. Coming up with your own build designs can often be extremely difficult; fortunately, players show off their incredible designs online every day.

The top seven Minecraft Nether portal ideas in 2024 will be discussed in this post; each with a unique theme and appearance. These designs, which range from peaceful and charming portals to ominous and frightening ones, are sure to put you in awe at what is possible.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

The top Minecraft nether portal designs in 2024

1) Crimson Sword Nether Portal

With the design of the Crimson Sword Nether Portal, unleash your inner warrior. This build is truly a work of art and a portal that will stand out in any world. Using a Nylium blocks and deepslate, players can construct a portal that symbolizes power and strength.

Enhancing the motif and adding a hint of danger is the placement of Nether warts and fire surrounding the entrance. The outcome is a doorway with an air of adventure and peril. This build by the YouTuber Cyphur would truly stand out on a Minecraft SMP server.

2) Futuristic Fantasy Nether Portal

With the Futuristic Fantasy Nether Portal design, this design puts you in a realm of wonder and creativity. It creates a doorway that appears to be from a science-fiction film and would look amazing on a fantasy server. Through the use of a path built on the water, the Nether portal truly stands out.

The Nether portal is built with a white structure around it made mostly out of diorite, making it look like a broken rock simply shining purple. This fascinating design was made by the incredible builder and Minecraft YouTuber Marki Sparki.

3) Cherry Blossom Japanese Nether Portal

The Cherry Blossom Japanese Nether Portal design lets you escape to a calm world. This design doesn't even try to combine the dark and enigmatic environment of the Nether with the beauty of cherry blossoms, instead, it just tries to truly stand out and look beautiful.

Players can create an ethereal and harmonious ambiance by following this tutorial made by the YouTuber MrMattRanger. The Japanese-inspired design is completed with pink trapdoors and lanterns, immersing players in a peaceful yet enigmatic world where the Nether is full of mystery.

4) Big Nether Portal

The Big Nether Portal (Image via Mojang Studios || YouTube/MrMattRanger)

The Big Nether Portal design lets you enter the Nether with style. This makes for an impressive and intimidating entrance by enlarging the size of the conventional Nether portal. Players can give their portal a sense of grandeur and scale by adding additional obsidian blocks and making it broader and higher than usual.

The impact of the doorway is increased when the surrounding area is decorated with imposing mossy pillars, making it look like the setting of Jumanji. This creates an eye-catching scene that demands attention. MrMattRanger is once again the YouTuber behind this Nether portal design.

5) Heart-Shaped Nether Portal

The Heart-Shaped Nether Portal (Image via Mojang Studios || YouTube/SidioMC)

With the construction of the Heart-Shape Nether Portal, love has made its way into the Nether. With a heart pattern mixed in with the well-known Nether portal shape, this design is ideal for players looking for a romantic touch in their Minecraft experiences.

This build is a portal that radiates warmth and affection by carefully arranging obsidian blocks into a heart-shaped arrangement. A gentle and romantic glow can be created by placing lanterns and carefully placed plants around the heart-shaped entrance to improve the atmosphere. The YouTuber SidioMC constructed this fantastic Nether portal.

6) Aesthetic Nether Portal

The Aesthetic Nether Portal (Image via Mojang Studios || YouTube/Eli's Art)

The Minecraft Aesthetic Nether Portal design is the ideal option for gamers who like aesthetics and wish to construct a visually spectacular Nether portal. To produce an elegant and visually appealing doorway, this design emphasizes symmetry, vivid colors, and clean lines.

This sleek and contemporary design uses a combination of wood and leaves. The portal can become a true work of art in Minecraft by adding unique lanterns hanging down the side, which can improve the portal's overall beauty. This is an easier build than many others featured on this list, so it's great if you don't want to spend much time building a Nether portal. The YouTuber Eli's Art constructed this build.

7) Dark Nether Portal

The Dark Nether Portal (Image via Mojang Studios || YouTube/Mechitect)

With the Dark Nether Portal design, you can embrace the foreboding mood of the Nether. This gateway creates an ominous entry to the hellish world with the use of obsidian and black stone bricks. An unsettling element is added by using Magma Blocks inside the gateway, heightening the tension and sensation of danger.

The brilliant look is completed with the addition of crying obsidian and lanterns to the gateway, making it the perfect option for players who wish to completely lose themselves in the eerie atmosphere of the Nether. This build was constructed by the Minecraft YouTuber Mechitect.