Minecraft player shares an easy trick to speedrun elder guardians in ocean monuments

Minecraft has a lot of interesting bosses—there’s the ender dragon, the warden, the wither, but perhaps the type that has annoyed most players are the elder guardians found in the ocean monument. Other than the fact that gamers need to fight them underwater, the situation is made worse when the mobs give Mining Fatigue, making it impossible to mine blocks. But it turns out that there’s a nifty speedrunning technique that allows players to quickly kill elder guardians easily.

A short video clip shared by Minecraft player and Redditor u/maaaaaaaaaark__ shows the nifty trick where players can place TNT surrounded by dirt blocks around and over it. After that, they can place a switch to activate the TNT block. A few seconds later, a blast opens up the top of the ocean monument revealing the elder guardian inside it.

To completely avoid getting attacked by the elder guardian and get Mining Fatigue, players need to avoid getting in its direct line of attack and yet attack it. The video shows the Redditor using the trident with the Loyalty enchantment. Here's everything about the speedrun and how it actually works.

Redditor shows a nifty Minecraft ocean monument speedrun

Ocean monuments in Minecraft are common, but getting the loot from them is not easy. Players need to swim through its maze-like structure, killing elder guardians and preventing Mining Fatigue, all while finding ways to keep breathing.

Coming to other important aspect of the speedrun, using the Loyalty enchantment in Minecraft makes the trident come back to the player once thrown. So this makes it a great projectile weapon that is perfect for the ocean. The player in the video can be seen attacking the elder guardian and then hiding from it. Getting the trident back is not an issue as the Loyalty enchantment brings it back.

After a few hits, the elder guardian is killed and the player can get the loot easily. This method of speedrun can easily be replicated with sand or slime blocks as well. If fans are wondering as to why they place dirt or sand blocks around the TNT, it is done to "trick" the TNT block.

If it block is activated underwater, the water flowing around will prevent the explosion from breaking anything under it, making the entire thing useless. But surrounding it with sand or dirt block tricks the TNT into acting as if it is not underwater. This breaks the blocks underneath and makes an opening into the temple.