5 stone-like blocks in Minecraft that need more uses

The world of Minecraft is entirely made up of blocks. The Overworld, where players first spawn, resembles the real world with blocks made up of different materials. Found underground, the regular stone block is one of the most common, with a few blobs of granite, diorite, and other rocks.

Since regular stone is far more useful in the game than other rocks, some stone variants should also have more crafting recipes and uses.

Here is a list of a few stone-like blocks that should receive more features.

List of 5 stone-like blocks that should get more features in Minecraft

1) Granite

Granite is one of the most common stone blocks that can receive more features (Image via Mojang Studios)

Granite is one of the most common stone blocks in Minecraft. It generates between Y levels -7 and 150 in the form of blobs. These blocks and their polished variants can be used as building blocks, and they can be used to craft stonecutters. Apart from that, Granite has no particular use in the game.

Hence, Mojang Studios could add new features to the game and tie them to Granite blocks to make them more useful.

2) Diorite

Diorite might not be considered one of the ugliest blocks if it receives new features in the future (Image via Mojang Studios)

Many Minecraft players consider Diorite one of the most useless and even ugliest stone blocks, mainly because of its noisy texture. It is found in large pockets in the ground, between Y levels -6 and 129. Diorite and its polished variant can be used as building blocks and an ingredient to craft stonecutter, but the list of uses stops there.

Diorite also has a lot of potential that Mojang Studios could tap into. The block can be used to craft new items that the developers can introduce to help players.

3) Andesite

Andesite looks similar to stone blocks but has a lot fewer features (Image via Mojang Studios)

New Minecraft players could mistake andesite for a regular stone, particularly because they look extremely similar to one another. However, Andesite has a lot fewer features compared to regular stone. Apart from getting converted into slabs, stairs, etc., and being used to craft stonecutters, Andesite does not have any use in the game.

Even though it is one of the oldest blocks and has not been touched by Mojang Studios, the developers could still add new features and incorporate these blocks into them.

4) Tuff

Tuff blocks will receive variants in the 1.21 update (Image via Mojang Studios)

Tuff blocks are among the newest stone blocks on the list. They were added to Minecraft in the 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update. Upon introduction, however, the block did not have any use in the game whatsoever. They were simply generated with Deepslate blocks below Y level 0.

Recently, Mojang Studios introduced the new trial chamber structure that will be available in the 1.21 update. These featured new polished Tuff slabs, stairs, and walls. Despite getting new crafting recipes, Tuff blocks still have much potential to be more useful in the game.

5) Calcite

Calcite is only used as a decorative block (Image via Mojang Studios)

Calcite is a hard block in Minecraft that is the least useful stone on the list. The block generates naturally in Amethyst geodes, between smooth basalt and blocks of Amethyst. It also generates on stony peak mountains. Unfortunately, Calcite cannot be crafted into any other block or item. Hence, they are only used as decorative blocks.

Mojang Studios could add more uses to the block, like making different variants, new blocks, and even items with unique features of their own.