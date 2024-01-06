Which biome is the best for Minecraft early game

Minecraft is a game anyone can enjoy, from a seasoned player to someone who just got into it. With so many different ways of playing, exploring the world, and building things, this sandbox title truly lets one expand their creative skills.

When starting a new game in Minecraft, players begin in any random biome. A biome is a specific area with its own weather, vegetation, animals, and resources. There are plenty of such places in the game, including the recently added cherry blossom biome.

With so many different biomes, many players have long debated which biome is the best for Minecraft's early game. In this article, we answer this question and explain why.

The best biome in Minecraft in early gameplay

Seasoned and new Minecraft players would agree that the best biome in the game to start playing would be the plains. As the name suggests, plains are flat, large open spaces with no mountains, some trees, and many grasses around. Here are some of the reasons it is considered to be the best biome to start the game.

Abundant resources

Plains offer abundant resources in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Starting the playthrough requires players to have some basic resources, including plenty of wood, stone, soil, and food. Plains have them in abundance. Forests are usually nearby, allowing players to get plenty of wood for a crafting table and a house. There are plenty of chickens, sheep, and cows to keep the food requirement in check.

Since players can dig and start mining for resources, iron, cobblestone, and coal are not too difficult to obtain. All of the resources needed to start the game safely are present in the plains. Even copper, which has more uses than it seems, can be easily found in plains.

Easy transportation

Horses are abundant in plains (Image via Mojang)

Plains are not only populated with farm animals but also horses. Traveling on a horse is the best way of traveling on land, and while players cannot craft a saddle to control a horse (they're acquired from loot chests), having plenty of horses around your base makes taming them easier when they eventually get the saddle.

With land travel taken care of, players must now make long voyages to different biomes. Plains always have a nearby stream, which leads to oceans. Players can make a port near their base and travel to different biomes.

Apart from that, plains are usually surrounded by mountains, marshlands, and deserts, which makes gathering certain resources specifically found in these biomes easier. While there are ways of easily finding different biomes, plains have everything a player needs to get a headstart.

Thus, starting a game in the plains biome will make it easier for players to survive and build. Deserts are too barren, and so are mountains. Forests are too dense, while savannas can be challenging for beginners, making plains the best biome in Minecraft early game.