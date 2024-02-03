10 best Minecraft jungle seeds

Minecraft is a game best known for its gorgeous blocky terrain, with each world coming with unique chances for exploration and new experiences. The biome that best represents the title's explorative nature is the jungle: a dense overgrowth of bush and trees nigh impenetrable to those unprepared. Players wanting to attempt to tame these otherwise wild areas can use seeds to spawn in worlds seemingly tailor-made for interesting jungle starts.

These seeds are divided between the Java and Bedrock editions of Minecraft. While the two games share their terrain generation, structures generate and spawn differently between them. This means seeds end up being very different, even if their terrain seems the same.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5 best jungle seeds for Minecraft Bedrock

1) Jungle trio

A village, ruined portal, and exposed shipwreck; all a short sprint from spawn (Image via Mojang)

Seed: -6697535535268207753

This Minecraft seed spawns players next to a ruined portal, village, and beached shipwreck. There is also a moderately sized desert near spawn, containing four desert temples, three villages, some more ruined portals, and a pillager outpost.

This desert is flanked to the north, southeast, and southwest by jungles, nearly forming a perfect triangle. Within these jungles, players can find loot, as well as more ruined portals and trail ruins.

2) The eye of the storm

The small spawn forest, which gives way to jungle and then badlands (Image via Mojang)

Seed: 8285182035900977071

This Minecraft seed spawns players in a small oak forest, surrounded in totality by sparse bamboo and regular trees. This spawn jungle features five temples, meaning there are plentiful resources to gather while exploring.

To the north, players can find small badlands, along with a desert village and temple, for even more loot in the early game. Directly to the southwest, players can find a huge jungle biome stretching for thousands of blocks. There is also an ocean near this large jungle where players can take respite on a small mushroom island.

3) Massive southern jungle

A snippet of this genuinely giant jungle (Image via Mojang)

Seed: -1184514448074070714

While the initial spawn point of this Minecraft seed might seem disappointing to those wanting to delve into the depths of a jungle, there is more there than meets the eye.

To the south, players can find a truly massive jungle, with its farthest points stretching more than 3,000 blocks from east to west and more than 1,000 blocks from north to south. The ample villages and buried treasure near spawn should hopefully give players enough gear to best this behemoth of a jungle.

4) Small jungle spawn

The pillager outpost near spawn, with spawn jungle in the background (Image via Mojang)

Seed: 6009393203693941729

This Minecraft seed spawns players on the coast next to a small jungle. Within this jungle, players can find a ruined portal and trail ruins. However, the main source of early-game loot is the spawn beach, which boasts two dozen buried treasures.

There is also a woodland mansion to the west, with several witch huts to the east. For players wanting more massive trees, though, there is a second jungle to the east, with a third, much larger jungle to the south.

5) Jack of all trades

The view from spawn on this incredible seed (Image via Mojang)

Seed: 7519161535073129064

Mushroom biome: X: -1,000 z: 0

Nearest jungle temple: X: 152 Z: 312

Nearest shipwreck: X: -72 Z: -248

This is one of the most incredible Minecraft seeds out there. Players spawn in a massive jungle with abundant temples and trail ruins. This jungle and spawn location are also on the coastline of an ocean.

Within this ocean, you can find a plethora of shipwrecks and buried treasure, along with more than half a dozen ocean monuments. This ocean near spawn also contains a mushroom island at its center, meaning players have an incredible base opportunity from the very start.

5 best jungle seeds for Minecraft Java

1) Coastal Jungles

A large coastal plains village next to a jungle (Image via Mojang)

Seed: -4591961241145409742

This Minecraft seed spawns players on a coastline, with moderately large jungles to the west, south, and east of spawn. These jungles are all coastal, meaning they all have ample access to shipwrecks, buried treasure, and ocean monuments.

There are plenty of villages surrounding these jungles, meaning players will have a chance to gear up before attempting to deal with any of these underwater threats. All in all, this is a seed that ensures players will always have something exciting to do.

2) Jungle and village spawn

A jungle cove, found near spawn (Image via Mojang)

Seed: -4177514356781591951

This seed spawns players next to three villages and a small jungle. Players can get their early-game gear and food from these villages before attempting to tame this coastal jungle.

There is another jungle farther east, with a desert between them filled with desert temples and villages, furthering access to quick loot and gear.

3) Surrounded by jungles

A jungle with a badlands background (Image via Mojang)

Seed: -2368331848017505270

This Minecraft seed places players in the center of four small jungles, one in each of the cardinal directions. There is a village near Spawn where players can get starter gear and loot before exploring the jungles surrounding them.

The jungles also contain a total of seven temples, making early-game progression quick and painless.

4) A bit of everything

A ruined portal in a sparse jungle next to a desert village and temple (Image via Mojang)

Seed: 857269699211986711

This Minecraft seed features large jungles in every cardinal direction from spawn other than east.

For example, players can find a jungle that contains two temples and then leads to a desert with some villages to the north. To the west, they can find an expansive shattered jungle that contains several trail ruins and temples. To the south, several small jungles can be found in a line containing jungle temples, trail ruins, and even ruined portals.

While the east may not contain any jungles, players will find an ocean with a mushroom island. This means they can easily set up a home base there while they explore the surrounding jungles.

5) Jungles and Mansions

One of the jungle temples the seed has to offer (Image via Mojang)

Seed: 4255590828787393618

Woodland Mansion: X: -2,200 Z: 1,704

Woodland Mansion: X: 2,184 Z: 840

Witch Hut: X: -1,208 Z: 8

This Minecraft seed spawns players on the coast of an ocean filled with both shipwrecks and ocean monuments. There is also a jungle to the southeast, consisting of both regular and bamboo jungles. Here, players can find a jungle temple. Two more jungle temples are located southwest, within a second jungle located near spawn.

Jungles are not the only thing that this seed has to offer, though, as there is also a massive desert badlands to the south, where players can find a plethora of villages and temples to loot in the early game. This desert also contains a pillager outpost, which can be turned into a farm later in the game, similar to a witch hut found in a swamp near spawn.

All in all, jungles offer one of Minecraft's most unique experiences, where players can genuinely lose themselves within nature, enveloped by the unknown, where hostile mobs can rain down with little notice. However, it is this same danger and mystery that draws players in with the promise of both loot and glory in conquering this vast unknown.