Best tips to make the ultimate Minecraft survival base

Base building in Minecraft incorporates a plethora of different factors to ensure a base is well-constructed for Survival Mode. One has to consider food resources, storage, the ability to defend the base from hostile mobs, access to resource-gathering points, and much more. While no base might ever be perfect, there are many ways to improve a survival base in Mojang's sandbox title.

Minecraft players are always free to build their base the way that best suits them, but a few tips can go a long way when it comes to making a survival base that should stand the test of time and provide everything needed for the future.

Five tips for building your ultimate Minecraft survival base

1) Build in the sky

The sky can be one of the safest places to build a Minecraft base (Image via u/Executive_Tree/Reddit)

While the process of building a base in the sky in Minecraft can be dangerous, once players have their foundation in place, it can be one of the most secure locations to avoid hostile mobs. Fans can set up guardrails or walls to prevent falling off the edge, and water elevators should make ascending and descending to the base a breeze even if doing so can be time-consuming.

As long as players sleep regularly to prevent phantom spawns and light their base well, a sky survival base can be one of the safest locations possible.

2) Get used to sorting machines

Players should get used to using sorting machines for all their items and blocks (Image via Borborad13/Planet Minecraft)

For an optimal survival base, Minecraft players will want to get acquainted with automatic item sorters, ideally with as many storage chests as possible to account for the countless items and blocks in the game. The better and more robust the item sorters, the less time players have to worry about rummaging through their storage blocks trying to find the resources they need.

3) Make as much room as possible for farms

The more farms in a Minecraft base, the fewer trips players have to make for resources (Image via disruptive builds/YouTube)

When building an ultimate Minecraft base, there's always more room for farms. The more farms a player builds in their base, the less they have to worry about heading out to collect resources. If nothing else, players can at least build farms near their base if they don't fit inside, since convenience and optimal resource collection and use are ideal for having a sustainable and efficient survival base.

As players construct their ultimate base, planning for various in-game farms and building the base around them is an excellent approach.

4) Implement a trading hall

A trading hall is another excellent way to keep a player's Minecraft base filled with goods (Image via Nuvola MC/YouTube)

If farms aren't enough to keep a player's base economy growing, then adding a villager trade hall is another surefire way to do so. It can take time depending on where the base is located, as it isn't easy moving villagers sometimes, but the effort is well-rewarded. With an in-base trader hall, players can use their farmed blocks/items and emeralds to trade for just about anything they need.

This is a project that will likely not be at the foremost of most players' ultimate survival base plans, but it's worth keeping in mind as the build is developed.

5) Add a reliable transport system

An effective transport system is a must for an ultimate base (Image via Eyecraftmc/YouTube)

Whether players are moving around resources or are getting around their base themselves, an efficient transport system should be in the plans for a base. This can be carried out with minecarts, water elevators, and other fluid-based transports, or even through the use of slime/honey blocks or the 1.21 update's new wind charges.

No matter how players implement their transport system, as long as it's robust, they can enter/exit their base effectively and move along items and blocks at will, severely cutting down on transport times in general.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback