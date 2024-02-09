Minecraft player creates easy player cannon using wind charges

In recent developmental versions of Minecraft, Mojang introduced the wind charge, a projectile weapon that breeze mobs can pick up by defeating them. Players already seem to be coming up with innovative ideas using these new items, as was evidenced by the Redditor Michael23B when they shared a new player cannon build using wind charges as a propulsion mechanic.

Using multiple dispenser blocks, Michael23B created a redstone device capable of firing multiple wind charges with a button press, skyrocketing them extremely high into the skybox without taking damage. Minecraft fans were impressed, and many shared their own ideas for using wind charges in future builds and contraptions.

Minecraft fans impressed by Michael23B's build and discuss their own wind charge ideas

When Minecraft fans saw Michael23B's redstone/wind charge device, they shared their ideas for how wind charges could be used elsewhere. Other players were also astonished at just how much lift the wind charges could generate, launching Michael23B's character upwards for a distance of about 67.5 blocks in height overall.

Many Minecraft fans were also happy that they wouldn't have to build their launchers and cannons with blocks of TNT any longer, and some shared their apprehension that Mojang might remove the functionality shared by Michael23B further on in the development cycle. After all, wind charges are still Experimental Features that likely won't be fully available until the 1.21 update.

It's not hard to see why Minecraft fans are excited about wind charges. Although they can deal a small amount of damage with a direct hit on their target, the major draw of wind charges is their ability to generate a large amount of knockback. This has led players to imagine scenarios where they can block the direct damage of wind charges in a build while still receiving a ton of knockback for propulsion.

Many commenters speculated that the same principle Michael23B demonstrated could be used for launching players into the air for elytra flight, as an elevator system, firing minecarts at high speeds, and much more. The possibilities appear very robust, though future changes to the wind charge may change things over the item's development cycle.

Even at this early stage as an Experimental Feature, it has been quite some time since Minecraft fans have gotten so excited about an item, and the wind charge's potential uses could make the game a much more interesting one to enjoy. With the 1.21 update seemingly slated for a June 7, 2024, release date, Mojang still has time to tweak the item and alter its utility.

Hopefully, the wind charge reaches the game in a high-utility state, as there's little doubt that players will come up with countless innovative applications when it arrive. It would be a shame if the wind charge didn't match the potential players, which it already shows it has.