How to get a knockback 255 stick in Minecraft

Minecraft enchantments are one of the fascinating features of the game that survival mode players use to improve their weapons, tools, armor, and a few other items. Players need to constantly improve their equipment to be able to explore the more dangerous areas where hostile mobs spawn.

Enchantments are typically acquired through an enchanting table or by trading with a librarian. However, in creative mode or Minecraft worlds with cheats enabled, players can use commands to acquire enchanted items. Specific commands can also provide unenchantable items with enchantments in the game.

Knockback 255 stick in Minecraft

In Minecraft, enchantments vary in effectiveness based on their level. A few enchantments can get to a maximum of level V, while others can only go up to II or III. However, there is a specific command that allows players to acquire a stick with the knockback 255 enchantment.

What is the knockback effect in Minecraft?

The knockback enchantment in Minecraft causes an entity to be pushed back a significant distance when attacked and also causes them to lose control of their movements for a short time. The enchantment has two levels, and without cheats, it can only be applied to swords.

How to enable cheats to use commands

Before looking at the command, let's learn how to create a world with cheats enabled and how to use commands:

Step 1: Click on the Singleplayer option on the home screen and select Create New World.

Step 2: On the World Creation screen, enable cheats.

Step 3: Check other settings (such as world difficulty and game mode), then create a world.

Those who want to enable cheats in a Singleplayer world they have already created can temporarily do so by following these steps:

Step 1: Load up a Singleplayer world that does not have cheats enabled.

Step 2: Press the escape button to bring up the pause menu.

Step 3: Click on the Open to LAN option

Step 4: Click on Allow Cheats: OFF to turn it on.

This setting will change automatically once you quit the game. With cheats enabled, commands can be used in the chat window. PC Minecraft players can access it by pressing T on their keyboard.

Knockback 255 stick command

Command to get a knockback 255 stick (Image via Mojang)

The command for acquiring a stick enchanted with knockback 255 is "/give @p minecraft:stick{Enchantments:[{id:knockback,lvl:255}]} 1". When used to attack a mob, the stick throws them back far away, much more than the normal Knockback enchantment does. It is worth noting that the damage caused by the stick remains unchanged, but the mobs can receive fall damage.

Using the stick to attack mobs and launch them in a straight path has its downsides. As mobs being tossed around isn't something that should normally happen, Minecraft is not optimized to perform this. Therefore, players may experience stutters and frame drops when attacking entities with a knockback 255 stick.

Poll : 0 votes