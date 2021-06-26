How to level up enchantments faster in Minecraft?

In Minecraft, players can place enchantments on their tools, weapons and armor to give it a special ability or to make it stronger. Enchantments give players an upper hand advantage while doing certain tasks.

Players can enchant items using an enchanting table or an anvil. Enchanting tables are crafted using four blocks of obsidian, two diamonds and one book. Players will need lapis lazuli and enchantment levels to use this table.

Anvils are another way for players to place enchantments on items. Players will need an enchanted book and a few levels of enchantment to use an anvil. These can be found inside Minecraft villages, or they can be crafted.

Anvils are crafted using four iron ingots and three iron blocks. Players can craft the anvil and place enchantments on items and repair items on it.

Enchanted books can be commonly found inside chests, as a rare fishing item, inside strongholds, as a villager trade, inside shipwreck chests and inside chests near broken portals.

Players can also enchant books themselves by crafting a regular book or finding a regular book, and placing it inside an enchanting table. Players will see a menu with three enchantments on it.

How to get higher level enchantments in Minecraft

Bookshelves

Bookshelves are how players can get higher level enchantments in the game. Players will need to place bookshelves around the enchanting table to increase the levels.

The max level for any Minecraft enchantment is five. Some enchantments can be lower, but none can be higher. The max cost of an enchantment is 30 enchantment or experience levels.

Players can see their experience above a green bar at the bottom center. To get the highest enchantments, players should place 15 bookshelves around the enchanting table.

Book shelves should be placed one block out in a 5 by 5 square, leaving a door open for the player to enter and exit the enchanting table.

Combining them in an Anvil

Minecraft players can create higher level enchanted books by combining two of the same enchantment inside an anvil. For example, a player finds two sharpness one enchanted books.

Players can combine these two books to make an enchanted book that has Sharpness two. Players should note that this will not create two books of sharpness two.

The two books will combine to make one book of sharpness two. Players can only do this with two identical books. Using a Sharpness three book and a Sharpness two book will not create Sharpness five.

