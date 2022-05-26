Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update release date officially revealed

Mojang has officially confirmed Minecraft 1.19 update's release date. On June 7, players will finally be able to visit the Deep Dark biome, challenge the Warden, breed frogs, and more.

The Minecraft 1.19 update has been highly anticipated for quite some time. It has several important features that have been announced for some time. The Warden will finally make its vanilla debut after being announced for the 1.17 update. It's been in snapshots, betas and pre-releases, but will be available to everyone once the 1.19 update goes live.

Many players speculated about when the update would go live. It was initially given a 2022 release date, which was incredibly broad.

With the increase and type of updates coming in the latest betas and snapshots, combined with the switch to official pre-releases, the community had felt that the update was right around the corner. It seems like things did turn out just fine.

Mojang announces official release date for Minecraft 1.19 update

Mojang made the announcement on Twitter, surprising players with the release date they had been waiting so anxiously for. The wait is going to be a short one as the update will arrive in just under two weeks. Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update will be released on 7th June, 2022 for all platforms.

The third pre-release last week was tabbed as the "final" pre-release of the week, but with the promise of more to come the following week. With the update officially announced, there's likely to be no more than one or two pre-releases sent out in the coming days.

Sofia Dankis wrote in the official blog post:

"Explorers, adventurers, mud enthusiasts – lend me your ears! The moment we’ve all been waiting for since its announcement at Minecraft Live 2021 is almost here. The Wild Update will be both beautifying and terrifying the Overworld on June 7, so start compiling a list of all the stuff you’re going to pack in your boat’s chest!"

Several highly anticipated features that will be arriving on June 7 include:

The Warden

Deep Dark biome

Sculk blocks

Frogs

Mangrove Swamp biome

Mangrove trees

Mud blocks

Boat with chest

Allay will be here June 7 (Image via Mojang)

Perhaps the biggest addition is going to be Allay, the mob that won the Minecraft Live Mob Vote with relative ease. Allay wasn't really threatened by either the Glare or the Copper Golem during the vote and will likely be very popular once it arrives.

For more information, players can visit the Mojang site. More information on how to download and the exact time the update will be released is expected to be announced in the coming days. Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update will officially be released for all platforms including Xbox, PlayStation, Android, Switch, iOS and more.

