How to download Minecraft 1.19 Pre-release 5

Mojang recently released yet another pre-release in the form of Minecraft 1.19 pre-release 5. These pre-release versions are being released in quick succession simply because Mojang is trying to fix every single bug in the update to make it flawless and ready for public release. These versions of the update do not feature any major additions or changes. Instead, they are filled with loads of bug fixes that will enhance the overall gameplay experience.

slicedlime 💙💛 @slicedlime It is time for Pre-release 5 for Minecraft 1.19 with even more bug fixes! minecraft.net/en-us/article/… It is time for Pre-release 5 for Minecraft 1.19 with even more bug fixes! minecraft.net/en-us/article/…

Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update will pack a plethora of new additions. New mobs like Warden, Allay, Frog, and Tadpoles will be featured in the game alongside the new Deep Dark and Mangrove Swamp Biomes. Other than that, new enchantments, status effects, advancements, and much more will also be added to the game. Though these pre-releases do not pack a lot of content, enthusiasts can still download them easily.

How to easily download the Minecraft 1.19 Pre-release 5

Similar to previous snapshots and pre-releases, players can also download Minecraft 1.19 pre-release 5 from the game's official launcher. Once players open the launcher, they can select the Java Edition and open the drop-down menu where both the latest version and snapshot will be visible.

The latest pre-release available in the launcher (Image via Sportskeeda)

Minecraft players can select the 'Latest Snapshot' option under which '1.19-pre5' will be written. Once players have selected the version, they can simply hit play. The game launcher will automatically download all the necessary files to run the latest Minecraft 1.19 pre-release 5 version.

The existing worlds can be incompatible with pre-releases (Image via Minecraft)

Players must always create a new world instead of using old existing ones from previous versions. These versions of the game can be unstable and might crash if the player opens an incompatible world from another version. Hence, a new world should be created and used to experience all the new features.

As Mojang inches closer to the release date, these pre-release versions will get smaller and smaller in terms of new additions and changes. Most of the features have been cemented and only a few bug fixes and changes are undergoing. Minecraft 1.19 pre-release 5 only has a small list of bug fixes, which is as follows:

Sculk is missing subtitles for some sounds

Modifying a world preset to not include overworld settings will not give a datapack error, but selecting the world type will instantly crash your game

Standing on top of mud as it converts to clay causes the player to fall through or be pushed out of the block

Allay’s head does not rotate to where it looks

Standing on top of soul sand or mud that converts to sculk will cause entities to fall through it

Mobs target emerging warden/ warden faces attacking mob while emerging if dealt melee damage

Leads are leashed too high on allays

Warden attacks immediately if hit during emerging animation

Eating a food item no longer opens the piston doors in city_center_2

‘CustomName’ NBT tag still prevents wardens from digging down

URL in eula.txt (dedicated server) points to the wrong location

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far