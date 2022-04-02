How to get turtle shells in Minecraft 1.18

Turtle shells are special helmets in Minecraft 1.18. Players can wear these to get special abilities and can even make certain potions. Normally, players craft helmets from materials like iron and diamonds. However, players can make these with the help of turtles.

Turtles are passive mobs that are usually found on beaches, and they spawn groups of 3-4. Baby turtles rarely spawn naturally and usually players will have to breed them. The main item needed to make these helmets is scute. Making this helmet might be a lengthy process, but players can greatly benefit from it.

Steps to get turtle shell in Minecraft 1.18

1) Find Turtles and seagrass

Seagrass lures them (Image via Minecraft 1.18)

First and foremost, players will have to find a few adult turtles and some seagrass to breed them. Players can occasionally find turtles on beaches or warm ocean biomes. They can also find seagrass from the ocean bed. The aim is to breed them and grow baby turtles into adults, so that they drop scutes.

2) Breed them and let them lay eggs

Turtle eggs (Image via Minecraft 1.18)

Once players find these mobs, they can breed them using seagrass. They will follow the player as long as they hold the seagrass. Once they enter 'love mode', they will mate and one of them will roam around and do some digging animation. During this time, one of the mobs finds a suitable place to lay their eggs. They will only lay eggs after aggressively moving the sand.

3) Protecting and waiting for the eggs

Protect the eggs from all dangers (Image via Minecraft 1.18)

This is the most tedious and time-taking part in making a turtle shell. For baby turtles to spawn, players will have to wait for the eggs to hatch. Nothing can speed up the process and can take up to 4 to 5 in-game days to hatch.

During this time, several calamities can break the eggs, as they are quite fragile. Hostile mobs can walk and jump on them, or players themselves can accidentally break them. Hence, they must be protected.

4) Growing a baby turtle

Grow them by feeding them seagrass (Image via Minecraft 1.18)

After a long wait, baby turtles will finally spawn out of the eggs. They are the smallest mob present in the game and must be protected by hostile mobs. Players can quickly feed them loads of seagrass to help them grow faster. Once they are fully grown, they will drop scutes, which are essentially their shells from when they were babies.

5) Crafting a turtle shell helmet

Scutes used to craft (Image via Minecraft 1.18)

Once players have five scutes from this process, they will craft the turtle shell on the crafting table. Five scutes can be placed in a normal helmet configuration to craft turtle shells.

Uses of this item

Once players have this item, they can either use it as a normal helmet, which gives them 2 armor points and 10 seconds of water breathing whenever they are underwater. This status effect will reset once the player has full breath and can be used again.

These can also brew potions of turtle master, which gives them a slowness effect but also gives them a resistance effect which helps them dampen lethal attacks.

Edited by Saman