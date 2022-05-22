How rare are Pufferfish in Minecraft?

There are loads of underwater wildlife in Minecraft, including Pufferfish. They are neutral yet creatures. They can lightly poison a player and swim away from them whenever they come close. These fish are quite fascinating as they can change their body shape in order to become hostile, just like in real life. However, they are not easy to find and capture in the game.

Pufferfish are usually found in any kind of lukewarm or warm ocean. These oceans will contain tropical fish, dolphins, and beautiful-looking coral reef blocks. For new players who are just starting out in the game, finding these mobs might be difficult, but once they find the biome where they spawn, obtaining them becomes quite easy.

How rare are Pufferfish, and where to find them in Minecraft?

How rare is the mob in the game?

The unique fish mob might be hard to find in the game, especially for new players, as it is only found in three biomes: Lukewarm Ocean, Deep Lukewarm Ocean, or Warm Ocean. It is difficult to find one of these biomes, as players may have to travel far and wide to locate one of them; however, once players find them, they can easily find several of these mobs.

The rarity of the Pufferfish mob depends on where the player has spawned and whether these three biomes are closer to them. Minecraft randomly generates biomes as the player moves towards new chunks. Hence, players can either be lucky enough to find these biomes within minutes or take much longer.

Warm Ocean biome (Image via Minecraft)

These mobs usually spawn near the surface or in the top half of the ocean. Players must look for the smallest fish as these mobs are quite small when in a passive state. Players might even have to jump into the water and keep their eyes peeled for the small fish.

How to capture or obtain these mobs

Pufferfish in a hostile state can apply a poison effect on players (Image via Minecraft)

Once players find the fish, they can either obtain them items by killing them or capture them alive in a water bucket. Normal Pufferfish items can also occasionally be obtained from killing a Guardian or Elder Guardian in an ocean monument. Moreover, these fish can be quickly picked up from fishing by using the lure enchantment on the fishing rod.

The mob can be used to brew water breathing potion (Image via Minecraft)

Once a Pufferfish is acquired, players can use it in several ways. They can be eaten to put nausea, poison, and hunger status effects or be used to brew water breathing potion. They can also be traded for emeralds with a master-level fisherman.

In Bedrock Edition, players can feed this mob to a wolf as well. This, however, can't be done on Java Edition.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh