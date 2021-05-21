What can you do with pufferfish in Minecraft

In Minecraft, pufferfish are poisonous mobs that can be found lurking around the warm ocean in the game. Players can catch these mobs by fishing, or can find them being dropped by guardians or elder guardians.

Obtaining pufferfish by fishing is very rare, and it doesn't happen unless the player is using the luck of the sea or lure enchantment.

When players eat this mob, a hunger effect is placed for 15 seconds. Master-level traders in villagers will also buy pufferfish off of players for one emerald.

In this article, players will learn what they can do with pufferfish in Minecraft!

What can pufferfish be used for in Minecraft?

1. Potions of Water Breathing

(Image via lifewire)

Players can create a potion of water breathing using a pufferfish. This potion is very helpful if players want to go exploring underwater. Players can use this potion to breathe longer while submerged.

This potion will allow the player to breathe underwater without reducing their oxygen levels for three minutes. Players will be able to do things such as explore ocean monuments, visit coral biomes and obtain tridents without having to worry about drowning.

Players will need a glass bottle, one pufferfish, and one nether wart in order to make this potion. Players will need to combine all of these ingredients inside of a brewing stand.

2. Mundane Potion

(Image via MCBasic on youtube)

Pufferfish is also an ingredient for the mundane potion in Minecraft. Mundane potions are used to brew other potions in Minecraft like potions of weakness (only in bedrock edition).

The potion of weakness doesn't help the player, in fact it just hurts the player. When drinking this potion, players will notice that their attack damage is reduced by 0.5, and all of their attacks will be weaker.

It lasts for 90 seconds. There is no good reason for players to use a potion of weakness on themselves. Players should note that this potion is only effective on melee weapons. There are multiple different levels of the potion of weakness. These include: Weakness ll, lll, lV, and so forth.

This is one of the only potions that does not require a Nether wart to craft. Players will need a glass bottle (or water bottle) and a pufferfish.