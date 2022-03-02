How to get rid of elder guardian effect in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

Minecraft players can feel a mix of emotions when finding an ocean monument. On the one hand, there is some great loot to be had, from sponges and prismarine. There are also some great blocks to be mined around the area.

On the other hand, there is the elder guardian. When users discover an ocean monument, they have to deal with three elder guardians who put a curse on them, slowing their mining.

Removing mining fatigue curse from elder guardians in Minecraft

There is a lot to discover and prepare for when delving into an ocean monument.

Elder guardians will affect players continuously with mining fatigue

When someone is within the range of an elder guardian inside an ocean monument, they are afflicted with mining fatigue. It is cast on them at level III.

When gamers become affected by mining fatigue, they suffer an attack speed penalty of 30% and a 0.27% speed of mining, making mining painfully slow.

How to remove effects of an elder guardian curse

Drinking milk can remove mining fatigue III (Image via Minecraft)

When players get stricken with mining fatigue III, their first instinct is to remove the curse. However, this is a lot more straightforward than it seems.

They can try to drink milk to remove the effect, which will indeed remove it. However, if users are still within the range of the elder guardian, they will immediately be inflicted with mining fatigue III again.

Keeping a cow in a boat and buckets of milk will not help

Keeping a cow close by will give access to milk but will not remove the curse if the elder guardian is nearby (Image via Minecraft)

Gamers may think that keeping a cow on hand will give them the ability to continuously drink milk to remove the curse, but this is not the case.

When they come into an ocean monument, there are three elder guardians. Each one is constantly scanning for individuals unaffected by the curse. If users do not currently have the curse, it will be reapplied, even if drinking a lot of milk.

Removing the curse requires destroying elder guardians

To permanently remove the curse, players need to seek out the elder guardians and fight them. Once they have defeated all three mobs, the mining fatigue III will no longer apply.

So, if users are counting on mining in the area, the first thing they should do is seek out the elder guardians and defeat them.

Players should be cautioned while drinking milk as well

Water breathing can help when exploring an ocean monument, but drinking milk can remove the effect (Image via Minecraft)

Some players may bring potions of water breathing with them to fully explore the ocean monument. However, when they drink milk to try to remove the elder guardian's curse, it will also remove the water breathing effect.

This, of course, could lead to some adverse situations where one isn't sure if they need that water breathing trait.

Fighting elder guardians

Elder guardians can deal a lot of damage, so players should be careful when fighting them (Image via Minecraft)

Elder guardian has three attacks. One, of course, is the curse of mining fatigue III, which also slows down their attacks. The second is a laser shot, dealing up to 12 damage on hard difficulty.

The last ability this mob uses is the defensive spikes on its body. Hitting it while the spikes are extended deals two damage to players and up to three on hard difficulty.

