Minecraft players discuss optimal ways for growing crops

Farming regular crops in Minecraft is one of the most basic methods of finding food in the game. Players can till the soil and grow various vegetables, grains, and even fruits through seeds. These crops will take some time to grow; however, the growth rate can drastically change based on certain farming techniques, particularly those related to the configuration of crops on a farm.

Optimal ways of farming in Minecraft were recently discussed on the game's official subreddit.

Minecraft Redditors discuss crop farming efficiency

Recently, a Redditor named 'u/bibby_tarantula' posted a screenshot of a TikTok video that showcased how different tilling methods would yield different amounts of food items and how the growing speed of crops would also vary. The picture showcased nine different block tilling patterns, along with their maximum yield count, growth time, effective growth time, and efficiency.

The original poster was confused about the information and hence posted it on the subreddit to confirm. In the caption below, they wrote:

"I want to start a new world but was trying to see if I could grow any faster."

Since crop farming has always been a core part of Minecraft, many players flocked to the post and discussed it. Within a day, the post received more than 6,000 upvotes and loads of comments.

There was an extremely popular comment on the post that initially had a link to a Reddit post about how players can catalyze crop growth by placing alternate types of crops in rows. The other Reddit post they linked was the original tilling pattern picture showcased in the TikTok screenshot, particularly for pumpkin and watermelon farms.

This comment alone garnered over 5,000 upvotes, with many approving of the process of tilling and sowing crops.

Another Redditor suggested a great method of planting sugarcane crops. They also gave a link to another Reddit post that depicted the efficient method of growing sugarcane.

Other Minecraft Redditors also suggested how they would till the land and sow their crops in different configurations to gain maximum efficiency. Since the original poster did not mention that it was for a pumpkin or melon farm, many users discussed how the spaces left around the water blocks should also be tilled.

Overall, the Minecraft community discussed at length the efficiency of crop farming based on land tilling, configurations, and more.

There was some confusion regarding the difference between pumpkin/watermelon farming and regular crop farming, which the Redditors resolved. Despite that, the post continues to gather views, upvotes, and comments.