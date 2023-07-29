10 best automatic farms in Minecraft (Beginner-friendly)

There comes a time in Minecraft when you find yourself constantly out of resources and spending most of your time grinding in the mines or chopping wood instead exploring the world. Mining and getting resources can indeed be a very peaceful activity. Still, it can get tedious and time-consuming. This is why many opt for constructing automatic farms that harvest items without manual labor.

Automatic farms can be built using straightforward designs that utilize water and pistons. Players can create complex contraptions involving redstone, hoppers, minecarts, and villagers. In this article, we'll present ten of the finest automatic farms in Minecraft that you can build in your own world.

From honey farms to gunpowder farms, here are the best automatic farms to build in Minecraft

10) Automatic honey farm

In Minecraft, honey is used to make honey blocks, honey bottles, or sugar, which can be harvested through an automatic honey farm. Use bees to fill up bee nests or hives with honey and dispensers to harvest the honey with bottles or shears.

Place a bee nest or bee hive near some flowers, employ a dispenser with bottles or shears to collect the honey when it reaches level 5, and use a hopper system to gather honey items into chests.

Honey blocks are essential to building fantastic redstone contraptions, and this farm can help you get a large number of honey blocks with little effort.

9) Automatic tree farm

Wood is a crucial resource in Minecraft, used to craft planks, sticks, tools, furniture, and more. An automatic tree farm can save time and effort by chopping down trees. Use TNT to blast wood blocks into item form. Then, employ a dispenser to place saplings on dirt blocks and a piston to push them into a TNT chamber. Use a redstone clock to trigger the TNT explosion and a hopper minecart system to collect the wood items.

Wood is the lifeblood of Minecraft, as without it, progress is impossible. That said, having an automatic farm can simplify your life because of its sustainability.

8) Automatic melon and pumpkin farm

Melons and pumpkins, used to craft melon slices, pumpkin pie, jack o'lanterns, and golems, can be harvested through an automatic melon and pumpkin farm. Employ pistons or observers to harvest the melons and pumpkins when they grow. Plant a melon or pumpkin seed on farmland, use a piston or observer to break those blocks when they grow, and utilize a hopper system to collect items into chests.

Suppose you have a Minecraft villager trading farm with cured villagers. In that case, the farmer villagers trade melon and the pumpkin for an emerald each, making it the most profitable trade to get them fast and unlock the trade of golden carrots.

7) Automatic sugar cane Farm

Sugar cane is used to make sugar, paper, books, maps, and fireworks. It can be harvested through an automatic sugar cane farm. Use pistons to break sugar cane blocks when they reach a certain height. From thereon, utilize an observer to detect sugar cane growth, a piston to push sugar cane blocks into water streams, and a hopper system to collect items into chests.

In Minecraft, having a lot of paper is essential in late gameplay because of the heavy use of rockets. Having an automatic farm prevents any issues and gives access to unlimited paper.

6) Automatic gunpowder farm

Gunpowder is a valuable item in Minecraft that can be used to craft TNT, fireworks, and rockets. One of the ways to obtain gunpowder is by killing creepers, which are green, explosive mobs that spawn in dark areas. However, hunting creepers can be dangerous and time-consuming, so some players prefer to build gunpowder farms using creepers. These structures trap and kill creepers automatically and collect their drops into chests.

You will need to create a dark and enclosed space where creepers can spawn and prevent other mobs from generating or interfering with the farm. Transport the creepers to a killing mechanism that can either burn them with fire or lava, or drop them from a high place. Collect the gunpowder items using hoppers or minecarts.

5) Automatic potato and carrot farm

Potatoes and carrots can be grown in Minecraft, eaten raw or cooked, and used to breed pigs and rabbits. Construct an automatic potato and carrot farm similar to the wheat farm, with some modifications. You'll need two villagers, one to plant and harvest crops and another to collect items and throw them into a hopper. Employ a dispenser to shoot bonemeal at the crops to accelerate their growth.

You can use bonemeal which can be generated from the skeleton farm. This way, thanks to villagers, you have secured food that will replenish by itself.

4) Automatic wool farm

In Minecraft, wool is used to craft carpets, banners, beds, and paintings. It can be harvested through an automatic wool farm. Utilize sheep to regrow their wool after being sheared by a dispenser. Place a sheep in a small enclosure, equip a dispenser with shears to gain wool from the animal, and use a hopper system to collect the textile fiber into chests.

As mentioned earlier, wool can be an excellent resource for villager trading and getting a lot of emeralds. After the addition of Ancient Cities in Minecraft, having wool is essential because it silences player movements and avoids dictation from sculk blocks, especially the warden.

3) Automatic skeleton farm

Skeletons are undead mobs of Minecraft that drop bones, arrows, bows, and armor. They can be harvested through an automatic skeleton farm. Employ a monster spawner spawning skeletons and a water system that transports them to a killing chamber.

Find a skeleton spawner in a dungeon, illuminate the area around it, enlarge the room to a 9x9 area, place water buckets in a corner, dig a tunnel for the skeletons to fall into, and establish a killing room to eliminate them with a sword.

It is the easiest yet functional farm on this list. In your starting survival world, having a skeleton farm can be a blessing as it generates bones that can be converted to bonemeal, drop arrows, enchanted bows, and sometimes armor. You can combine various bows to make a good weapon early game to take down mobs.

2) Automatic bamboo farm

After arriving in Minecraft 1.20, bamboo became even more special. Also serving as fuel and scaffolding, it can be harvested through an automatic bamboo farm. Employ pistons or flying machines to harvest bamboo stalks when they grow. Use an observer or comparator to detect bamboo growth, a piston or flying machine to break bamboo stalks into item form, and a hopper system to collect items into chests or furnaces.

Since bamboo blocks work similarly to planks, having them in your world can make your life much easier. Furthermore, due to their quick growth and ease of harvest, having an auto bamboo farm in your world becomes essential.

1) Automatic iron farm

Whether you are a beginner, intermediate, or expert of Minecraft, iron is the ultimate resource everyone needs in vast quantities because of its use in most redstone contraptions. If you hate spending hours mining iron, consider building an automatic iron farm.

Use villagers to spawn and kill iron golems that drop iron ingots. Place three villagers in a platform with beds and workstations, add a zombie to scare them, and increase the spawn rate. From thereon, use a water system to push iron golems into a lava chamber and employ a hopper system to collect iron ingots into chests.